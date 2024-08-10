As you can see from my articles below, I've been engaged in over two years of information warfare with Susan Wojcicki’s YouTube. Her decision to align with everything the WHO said and censor any criticism of the cancer-causing jabs has done great harm to humankind. Can we ever know how many people died because they lacked easy access to comprehensive facts about the jabs?

As the courts have recently determined, Google is a monopoly, and YouTube is a primary source of information for the world. Billions of people use it. Anyone who controls what is shown or not shown on YouTube wields immense power, which is difficult to quantify. No person or company should have that much power.

Now that Wojcicki has died from a cancer she contracted two years ago, will anything change? I doubt it; her associates will likely continue her policies. The elites will persist in their attempts to monopolize information and claim the role of arbiters of truth. The information war is far from over.

I do not take delight in the death of another human being, but I will not mourn her death.

