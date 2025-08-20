Editor’s Note

T.W. might only be a rabbit (albeit one with a crenulated brain), but he shows more humanity than most Zionists at this point. At first, I assumed his dispatch was pure satire. Sadly, reality has outpaced parody: the Zionists have stooped almost as low as one can go (they’ve got plans for the “most moral concentration camp”, but they’ve still got plenty of bullets to go around, so no gas yet). When you try to deny what the whole world knows is true, you do not erase the truth — you only expose your own intellectual rot and moral bankruptcy.

Word drifts down the fungal internet that The Barbed Weiss and her Zionist machine have cracked the famine riddle in Gaza. Their Pulitzer-bait headline:

“They Became Symbols for Gazan Starvation. But All 12 Suffer from Other Health Problems.”

No, seriously, that’s the actual title coming out of this $200,000,000 valued organisation (yes, it’s a mystery to me too).

I thumped my hind foot so hard the carrots jumped from the soil. Other health problems, they say. Permit me to list a couple of these devastating debunkings:

The Skull-Shattered Boy

‘He’s not starving, they cry. ‘He just had part of his skull blown off by an Israeli shell!’

Oh, splendid. Thank you, Free Press, for clarifying that the child is not merely starving — he is starving while missing a third of his head courtesy of your allies’ artillery. What a triumph of nuance. Truly, the hasbara interns deserve a raise.

The Rickets Revelation

Another emaciated child, they assure us, is not hungry at all but suffering from rickets.

Quick nibble of history, friends: rickets is caused by severe vitamin deficiency. In other words — starvation dressed in medical Latin. To cite rickets as a rebuttal to famine is like saying, “The child didn’t die of thirst, it perished from organ failure caused by lack of water.”

This is Holocaust denial cosplay with a Tel Aviv filter. The same arguments once made about the Warsaw Ghetto — “they had tuberculosis, not famine!”, “there were restaurants, so how bad could it be?” — now get recycled, only with hummus and drone strikes.

In every famine, the first to perish are the fragile: children, infants, the elderly, the sick. To point at them and shriek, “See, they were already weak!” is not a rebuttal — it is confirmation of famine’s progression. But denialists need their fig leaves, and so the skull fragments and rickets get repurposed as Israel’s PR assets.

Do you think The Free Press (such an ironic name) will do a sequel? I imagine it might be something like this:

“Sure, Gaza Looks Bad. But Have You Considered Their Other Health Problems?”



Look closely at that skeletal teenager. Western media claims famine. In fact, medical records show that after months of aerial bombardment, he has no spleen, one kidney, and half a lung. His thin frame? Merely a side effect of catastrophic organ loss. Nothing to do with hunger. Checkmate, famine-mongers.

Doctors reported that another infant weighed less than a bag of flour. But upon closer inspection, the child’s malnourished state was due to a rare genetic condition known as “not having food to eat.” While some amateurs might call this “starvation,” our experts insist it’s a pre-existing metabolic irregularity.

Photos circulated of a toddler described as “emaciated.” Our investigation reveals he was simply leaning into intermittent fasting — a wellness trend imported from Tel Aviv gyms. Children are remarkably resilient, and hunger or autophagy is a kind of holistic self-care.

A Gaza family shown eating weeds in a photo essay? Actually, they were trying out new plant-based diets. Starvation chic is very on-trend. As one unnamed source (probably an Israeli official) told us: “You can’t spell famine without amen.”

So rest assured, dear readers: there is no hunger in Gaza. Sleep well, democracy is safe.

Yours, whiskers twitching,

T.W. Burrows

According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) platform, two out of three famine thresholds have been reached in Gaza: plummeting food consumption and acute malnutrition. Famine has not been declared as the third criteria, deaths from malnutrition, cannot be demonstrated. There is mounting evidence that “widespread starvation, malnutrition and disease” are driving a rise in hunger-related deaths, which is the third famine indicator. “It's clearly a disaster unfolding in front of our eyes, in front of our television screens,” said Ross Smith, UN World Food Programme (WFP) director of emergencies.

The context to the alert is stark: one in three people is now going without food for days at a time, the IPC said. Hospitals are also overwhelmed and have treated more than 20,000 children for acute malnutrition since April. At least 16 children under five have died from hunger-related causes since mid-July. The alert follows a May 2025 IPC analysis that projected catastrophic levels of food insecurity for the entire population by September. According to the platform’s experts, at least half a million people are expected to be in IPC Phase 5 – catastrophe – which is marked by starvation, destitution and death.

