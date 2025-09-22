Dear friends and subscribers,

I’ve paused all subscriptions for now. My health has been uncooperative, to say the least, and I can’t reliably deliver the steady output of quality dissident dispatches you deserve. Hard to believe, but I’ve churned out 3,625 pieces in the last few years.

Maybe, someday, the 3,583 drafts too will escape into the wild—pending delivery of body armour that actually works and an invisibility cloak. Failing that, there’s always the dead-hand switch I quietly wired into the Substack dashboard.

On the medical front: I finally have an appointment with a consultant neurologist in a few weeks—after a leisurely two-year wait (perhaps they were hoping I’d quietly fade away in the meantime, letting gravity spare them the paperwork). With luck, the appointment might bring some clarity. But if not, I’ll at least enjoy the waiting-room archive: glossy magazines from 2020 no doubt, each page a nostalgic time capsule of fear porn, authoritarian nudges, and recruitment ads for the next human “trial” of the latest bioweapon rollout.

I do hope to return to regular writing, and when I do, may it be sharper and more focused—though not so sharp that it earns me a complimentary transfer to the gulag they mothballed in 2022 for “future emergencies.”

Until then, I wish you and your families good health, peace, and minimal exposure to authoritarian collectivist bedtime stories and the midwit psyops that tuck you in at night.

Your friend (but feel free to deny it when the time comes),

Mathew

P.S. T.W. insists the bunny pile-on counts as “therapy”; I suspect it was just an excuse for more willow.