Maybe I was unfair. Maybe the Daily Wire is not a polished distribution node for approved piety, Zionist apologetics, and donor-compatible morality. Maybe it just truly loves the story of a Jewish carpenter tortured to death by empire after being betrayed for thirty pieces of silver:

The comments section reveals a touching confusion. Some subscribers appear to think the platform is honouring Christianity. A less enchanted reading would be that it is simply monetising Christian sentiment while quietly holding Christian doctrine in contempt. Happily, we need not rely on intuition here. The management has already spoken:

Apparently, miracle stories remain commercially viable, even among those who regard them as ornate fairy tales for the lower orders.

Speaking of miracles and streaming services, a few months ago I felt an urge to watch It’s a Wonderful Life, that old American fable about miracles, despair, and the invisible meaning of an ordinary man’s life. Amazon, in its wisdom, was serving up a cut version, with the crucial section removed: the part where George Bailey is shown the alternative timeline in which he never existed, and Bedford Falls has become Pottersville, a neon gutter run by the loathsome Mr. Potter. In other words, they had removed the very mechanism by which the film proves its point. Without Pottersville, the story is not merely shortened, it’s lobotomised.

I later learned this had something to do with copyright, which is fair enough as explanations go, though the whole thing carried a rather amusing synchronistic odour. After all, in 1947, the FBI took an interest in Frank Capra’s film because it supposedly “discredited bankers” by portraying Mr. Potter as hateful and by showing men of financial power as mean and despicable while inviting sympathy for the common man. And now, by one of those delightful accidents of modern distribution, a whole generation may watch the diminished version and go away thinking they have seen the film.

One trusts, of course, that the Daily Wire has not found it necessary to make any small but meaningful adjustments to Mel Gibson’s meditation on betrayal, empire, blood, and inconvenient theology.

