The UK once had a proud tradition of satirical TV—That Was the Week That Was, Monty Python, Spitting Image, Brass Eye, and many more. Sadly, that golden age is over. Now you just switch on the evening news.

I left Britain years ago, so it’s heartwarming to see they’ve finally solved all the dangerous, messy crimes and locked up every last hardened criminal. Freed from such distractions, police can now focus on “non-crime incidents.” Like chasing down whistlers.

Once those elite jogging units have completed their morning cardio, perhaps they’ll move on to the truly sinister—people standing silently on the pavement, praying in their heads. Then, over a well-earned flat white, they can scroll through social media and pick a random mum for a two-year stretch over a mean tweet.

All in a day’s work in the safest police state money can buy.

Incidentally, I have a few questions:

Who picks the joggers?

Are try-outs televised?

Is there a special medal for Most Steps in a Day Fighting Whistles?

Is stride length now part of the Equalities Act?

Do they get hazard pay for sprinting past Greggs and resisting the sausage rolls?

Is there a Queen’s Medal for Bravery in the Face of a Persistent Whistle?

Do they measure VO₂ max before issuing the handcuffs?

Are the leggings taxpayer-funded or part of a Bring Your Own Lycra scheme?

What’s the whistle-to-officer ratio for maximum deterrence?

Are joggers rotated to prevent the over-policing of any one park bench?

Is there a separate tactical unit for unsolicited “Alright, love?” remarks?

Do they have a safe word in case the suspect turns out to be a fitness influencer?

Is the training soundtrack mostly Eye of the Tiger or The Bill theme tune?

Do they pursue slow clappers or is that handled by the Stationary Unit?

And finally, how many calories does it take to protect Britain from a single wolf whistle?

