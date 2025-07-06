Apparently, according to German police reports, now that summer has arrived, there’s been a huge spike in sexual molestations at public swimming pools. One municipality decided to respond by putting up this poster:

Given what we know about the demographics behind these assaults, I genuinely thought this must be a spoof — dark satire inverting reality. I was wrong. It’s real.

What a crazy world we live in, where satire can’t compete with the mentally deranged imaginings of the midwitocrats who run Western culture today.

Things are not looking good for Germany. In their cultural desperation not to be mistaken for the Nazis of the 1930s and 40s, they are ignoring reality, covering it up, and punishing the innocent for speaking the truth.

It reminds me of last year when a 15-year-old German girl was gang raped by nine immigrants from Iran, Syria, and Afghanistan. Eight of the men were given suspended sentences — they served no prison time despite being found guilty. But when a 20-year-old German woman called one of them a “disgraceful rapist pig,” she was immediately jailed for defamation.

Some of the worst rapists are being given €1,000 in cash and sent back to Afghanistan and Syria, but most are still in Germany.

In their panicked flight from ever repeating the Nazi Far Right, these “woke” ideologues are practically guaranteeing it. I’ll leave it to your imagination what the backlash will look like in the years ahead.

A society that jails truth-tellers while it coddles rapists won’t stay civil for long — history guarantees it.

