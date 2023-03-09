Share this postStatistics Professor Norman Fenton: "An illusion of vaccine hospitalisation and mortality efficacy by deliberately murky record keeping"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherStatistics Professor Norman Fenton: "An illusion of vaccine hospitalisation and mortality efficacy by deliberately murky record keeping""The vaccinated got recategorized as unvaccinated when they died or were hospitalised"Mathew AldredMar 09, 2023∙ Paid11Share this postStatistics Professor Norman Fenton: "An illusion of vaccine hospitalisation and mortality efficacy by deliberately murky record keeping"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in