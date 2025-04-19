The CBC receives $1.44 billion from the government to do its dirty work. But other ‘news’ organisations get paid too. For example, Bell Media’s CTV receives funding from the government’s CFA program, which has spent billions on various projects, and CTV’s news has also received support through CIDA. In short: Canadians fund the state to feed them propaganda. And some wonder why people behave the way they do?

So, this headline shouldn’t be too surprising:

“Canada Has Never Felt Safer”

By: The Ministry of Narrative Calibration™

As seen on Subsidimedia™: Paid for by the people being robbed.

April 19, 2025 — With a federal election just days away, and looting now recognised as a form of expressive democracy, Canada's state-funded media apparatus is reporting a national surge in feelings of safety.

“Most Canadians feel as safe or safer than ten years ago,” chirped Subsidimedia’s top pollster, citing a survey conducted somewhere between a carjacking and a home invasion.

“One respondent said they felt safer after the home invasion,” said the analyst.

Public Safety 2.0: If You Love It, Let It Go

In response to a series of unfortunate Highlanderings*, Canadian police have pivoted to a bold new approach: Crime Deference.

Toronto Police recently advised citizens to leave car keys by the door, ideally next to a soothing note and a granola bar.

“If the thief feels respected, they may skip the kidnapping,” explained a spokesperson from the Ministry of Empathetic Surrender.

The strategy, dubbed Trauma-Informed Theft Facilitation, is expected to reduce microaggressions during home invasions.

Now, with assaults and some other crimes up, some might misguidedly question just how safe Canada is in reality. Here are some stats from the biggest city, Toronto:

These are some stats from Halifax (my province’s city):

These are not the most dangerous cities, of course:

But such stats do not reveal the warm and cosy feeling you get from actually living in these places. These stats are just cold and hard and depressing—but only if you think about them, or open your curtains. What we need to do is feel the bigger picture. In any case, we must embrace these figures as a symbol of post-pandemic vitality. After all, it takes a village to rob a village. The real danger is not crime. It's misinformation.

What we need to do now is continue to pay our CBC to narratively convert crime into “community vibrancy”, the people to stop reporting crime, and the police to change the crime classifications. Remember, feelings are compliance, and that’s a good thing. That’s why this new poll is important—it measures narrative assimilation. And that’s more important than any amount of facts.

Practical Government Tips™

Leave your keys by the door. Dim the porch light—don't provoke empathy-challenged guests. Remember:

Losing your car is a small price to pay for community cohesion.

Being mugged builds resilience (and character, if you survive).

State media isn’t lying—they’re emotionally curating your reality.

Sleep tight. You're participating in Progress™

*The Highlander Files: Ministerial Edition

Toyota Highlanders, it turns out, are Canada’s unofficial elite transport vessel—and preferred offering to the gods of failed governance:

2021: Justice Minister David Lametti’s Highlander is stolen.

2023: Same Highlander, same minister, same result.

2022: Harjit Sajjan’s Highlander—vanished.

Same year: CRA Commissioner Bob Hamilton’s Highlander disappears into the taxpayer-funded ether, never to be seen again.

It’s not a crime spree—it’s a federally sanctioned Highlander exchange program. One gets stolen, another gets bought. Everyone gets a new car... except you.

