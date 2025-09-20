Stand on Guard?
Or, Stand Still?
Is this the best the Canadian Conservatives can do?
Brampton, ON – Today, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre announced the ‘Stand on Guard’ principle: a proposed amendment to the Criminal Code that would ensure Canadians won’t be thrown in jail for simply defending their homes, their families and themselves. Conservatives are calling on the government to introduce a bill enacting this principle this fall, failing which one of the party’s Members of Parliament will do so in a private member’s bill.
The amendment to section 34(2) would deem the use of force to be presumed reasonable when used against an individual who unlawfully enters a house and poses a threat to the safety of anyone inside.
“Your home. Your family. Your life.” said Poilievre. “If someone breaks into your home and puts your family at risk, you shouldn’t be forced to worry about being thrown in jail for doing what you must to protect their lives.”
Under Section 34 of the Criminal Code, Canadians have the right to use force to defend themselves and others from threats of force. But the law is vague and subjective. Too often, ordinary Canadians face years of expensive trials while violent repeat offenders walk free on easy bail because of Liberal laws C-5 and C-75.
Back in 2019, three masked intruders – one armed with a sawed-off shotgun – broke into a residence in Collingwood, Ontario. Cameron Gardiner and his girlfriend were zip-tied as the burglars searched the townhouse.
Eventually breaking free, two of the attackers were shot as Gardiner wrestled for control of the weapon. But when the cops came, Gardiner was the one arrested – ultimately spending six months in jail before the charges were dropped.
This was yet another case of the Liberals’ two-tier justice system: where monsters get sympathy and endless second chances, while Canadians defending their families are treated like criminals. Across Canada, families are being forced to live in fear: fear of crime, fear of break-ins and fear of being punished for defending themselves.
Conservatives will change the law so Canadians can act with certainty when their loved ones are put in danger. Our amendment:
Protects the Innocent. If a violent intruder breaks into your home and threatens your family, the law will finally be on your side – not theirs.
Presumes Reasonableness. Force used to stop a home invader who poses a threat will be deemed reasonable; there will be no more second-guessing after the fact.
Ends Legal Limbo. Canadians defending themselves should not spend years in court while criminals walk free. This law gives clarity to citizens, police and prosecutors.
Canadians deserve leadership that will stand on guard for their safety, not criminals’. Conservatives will always put law-abiding families before repeat offenders and fix the broken justice system that leaves Canadians unsafe in their homes. The government must join us in passing this common sense amendment.
“Your home is your haven. Your family is your responsibility. And your right to defend both is fundamental. Conservatives will make sure the law is finally on your side, so you can stand on guard without fear of punishment,” said Poilievre.
Substantial change or political fluff?
The Conservatives are making it sound like they’re giving Canadians new legal protection when defending their homes. But the way they’ve worded it — saying force will be “presumed reasonable” — is already pretty much how the law works. Unless they secretly mean to make it an automatic rule (where no one could ever question whether the force was reasonable), which is unlikely and probably unconstitutional, their proposal doesn’t actually change anything.
If the Conservatives really meant business, they could do the following:
1. Raise the Threshold for Prosecution
Instead of allowing cases to proceed just because the Crown thinks the force might have been unreasonable, require them to show it was grossly disproportionate before a trial can go ahead.
Example standard: “No reasonable person could view this level of force as proportionate to the threat.”
This filters out borderline cases like the Collingwood one before they drag on for months.
2. Mandatory Preliminary Hearings
Require prosecutors to make a pretrial showing of unreasonableness before charges move forward.
Similar to how committal hearings work for serious charges, this ensures only cases with solid evidence of excess force go to trial.
Saves defendants from sitting in jail for half a year just to have charges dropped.
3. Statutory Timelines for Self-Defence Cases
Create a fast-track system for self-defence cases, recognising that these involve victims who acted under duress.
Limit the time Crown can keep someone in custody without proving a strong case (e.g. 30–days maximum; even 30-days in jail when you are innocent is not to be taken lightly).
If they can’t make the case in that time, the charges are dismissed. In other words, the government has to get its act together.
4. Compensation for Wrongful Prosecution
If someone is jailed for months defending themselves and charges are dropped, they should be entitled to automatic compensation.
This disincentivises the Crown from overcharging and shifts the risk back onto the state. Again, the government has to get its act together. The midwitocrats won’t like this one bit, of course; good.
5. Bail Reform with a Carve-Out
Keep bail restrictions for repeat violent offenders, but guarantee bail access for self-defence cases (unless there’s clear evidence the defendant poses a danger to the public).
This avoids the absurdity where a home invader walks free on bail while the homeowner sits in jail.
6. Clear Jury Instructions in Law
Codify model jury instructions that emphasise:
The presumption of innocence.
The fact that defendants don’t need to prove reasonableness—the Crown must disprove it.
This reduces jury confusion and inconsistency between cases.
7. Independent Oversight of Charging Decisions
Require an independent review (outside the local Crown’s office) before proceeding with charges in self-defence cases.
Prevents politically motivated prosecutions or “cover your ass” charging by local police/Crown.
