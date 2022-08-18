Share this postSome Say The World Will End in Fire, Some Say in Icemathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSome Say The World Will End in Fire, Some Say in IceThe Fact Checkers Would Have You Believe That Climate Change Scientists Never Talked About the IceMathew AldredAug 18, 2022∙ Paid10Share this postSome Say The World Will End in Fire, Some Say in Icemathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in