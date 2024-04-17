From Peter Daszak to David Morens:



”we’ll communicate with you via gmail from now on”

"we have 15,000 samples in freezers in Wuhan"

"... and could do the full genomes of 700+ CoVs [coronaviruses]"

David Moren’s, you may remember, was the one who suggested not using official email addresses:

“As you know, I try to always communicate on gmail because my NIH email is FOIA’d constantly,” wrote David M. Morens, a high-ranking NIH official, in a September 2021 email, one of a series of email exchanges that included many leading scientists involved in the bitter Covid origins debate. “Stuff sent to my gmail gets to my phone,” he added, “but not my NIH computer.” After noting that his Gmail account had been hacked, however, he wrote to the group to say that he might have to use his NIH email account to communicate with them instead. “Don’t worry,” he wrote, “just send to any of my addresses, and I will delete anything I don’t want to see in the New York Times.”

David Morens to Peter Daszak:

“Even while remaining silent you should be clearly documenting these things for potential future use, in your own defense, and for history”

Here’s Daszak explaining his process in a 2016 video:

And here he is with David Morens, with the cooperation of the world’s #1 medical journal, weaving a story about how the virus had nothing to do with his research, but everything to do with a dirty Chinese market:

Nowhere in the article does it mention their GOF research with the virus, Barics’ experiments with the virus, the Bat Lady’s experiments, or their NIH funding. Instead, we see a clear message going out to the globe: don’t look at the labs, just focus on the marketplaces:

The parallels between the two SARS viruses are striking, including emergence from bats to infect animals sold in live-animal markets, allowing direct viral access to crowds of humans, which exponentially increases opportunities for host-switching. Such live markets have also led to avian epizootics with fatal human “spillover” cases caused by nonpandemic, poultry-adapted influenza viruses such as H5N1 and H7N9. One human cultural practice in one populous country has thus recently led to two coronavirus near-pandemics and thousands of severe and fatal international cases of “bird flu.” As we push ahead, we should take heart in the Hesiod version of the Pandora myth, in which Pandora managed to prevent a single escape: “Only Hope was left …, she remained under the lip of the jar, and did not fly away.”

In other words, Pandora’s box has nothing to do with dangerous experiments in leaky labs; we just have to clean up the Chinese markets!

The deal was sealed a few weeks later with the now-notorious proximal origins paper in the world’s #1 science journal, pushed by GOF funder Fauci:

Thus the official narrative was created, and parroted by politicians and their propagandists in mainstream media for the next few years: don’t look at the labs around the world, look at the markets in China!

