T.W. Burrow has been going down the CIA-USAID rabbit hole again and sent me these notes:

Burrows even managed to obtain these lyrics from a popular song in a parallel universe not too dissimilar to our own (don’t ask me how):

Where the Scripts Are Pre‑Named

by Dragon Lady, feat. The Langley Choir & Special Guest Klaus on Keys

I want to run—I want to fly

To summits where the talking points lie

I want to breach, I want to scan

With a USAID lanyard and a Davos tan

I want to log in

To the future that was pre-approved

Where the scripts are pre-named

Where the optics are framed

Where the tears are arranged

Where the streets have no shame

In the shadow of the Bilderberg trees

We whisper peace, we license disease

“Stand by Ukraine,” I softly moan

As drones light up your mobile phone

I still haven’t found what I’m lobbying for

But the funding’s strong, and the vibe’s pure lore

Monday, bloody Monday — now staged with ol’ NATO

We drop love bombs through a peace-branded falsetto

The Edgy One plays riffs from Langley’s brief

And I’m the shaman of strategic grief

Spoken Word Breakdown (à la ZooropCIA):

The kids want hope—we give them memes

Wrapped in satellites and broken dreams

I spoke to Klaus, he winked and said:

“The softest voice leaves the deepest tread.”

So I sang for Skull and Bone’s at TED

While Albright ghosted in my head

It’s a beautiful day—the data all obey

Predictive sentiment’s the modern way

It’s a beautiful day—don’t question the array

This chord progression is CIA

Where the scripts are pre-named

Where consent is reclaimed

Where your soul is pre-trained

And your fears are inflamed

Where the streets have no name—

But the soft ops remain.

Which all reminds me, I haven’t published a Cultural Compliance Fauna field guide entry in a few weeks, so here’s another one for the archive:

The Skull and Bones Man™

(Genus: Occidentalis Fraternitas Operativus)

Taxonomy

Primary Habitats : Ivy League crypts, central banking councils, national security briefings, undisclosed donor retreats

Diet : New World Order, Yale networking rituals, black-budget continuity

Mating Call: “That’s above your clearance level, Senator.”

Behavioural Profile

Operates via dynastic repetition : son of a senator, father of a director, brother of a banker

Alternates between ceremonial obscurity and overt dominance

Never breaks rank—even at the funeral of a fellow operative

Prefers to let history speak for him, preferably via CIA-approved biographies

Core Utilities

Presidential Grooming : Ensures the right kind of patriot inherits the teleprompter, even if this means their drunkard dimwit son.

Succession Engineering : Moves from covert service (CIA) to overt power (White House) without skipping Yale reunion

Trans-Institutional Lateral Movement : Can occupy roles in academia, statecraft, finance, or war—simultaneously, but always putting the MIC first.

Ritual Compliance Calibration: Trains each new generation in symbolic silence and plausible deniability

Historical Signature

Installed George H. W. Bush as the first Bonesman President and CIA Director

Birthed George W. Bush , the “folksy” front-end for soft-totalitarian continuity

Regularly appears in the background of Presidents, CIA Directors, and World Bank governors —but never gets fingerprinted

Wields disproportionate influence in events like JFK’s downfall, 9/11’s aftermath, and Ukraine’s moral branding campaigns

Field Marks

Skull cufflinks, Constitution-shaped lapel pin, suitcase with no wheels

Refers to Langley as “the firm,” Davos as “the spa,” and Bohemian Grove as “the chapel”

Keeps a redacted family tree in his desk drawer and a black one in the vault

Known Subspecies

The Poppy Operator™ (covert–to–Commander-in-Chief pipeline)

The Initiation Handler™ (recruits senators who think they’re rebels)

The Legacy Slot Filler™ (inherits a seat on five boards he’s never attended)

Warning Signs

Says “we” when discussing U.S. foreign policy, NATO doctrine, or emergency powers

Was a cheerleader at Yale and a backchannel to Langley

Briefly served as “Honorary Librarian” at the Council on Foreign Relations

Denies Skull and Bones exists—while wearing the ring at Bilderberg

Vulnerability

Mildly rattled by rogue historians, archival leaks, or independent documentarians

Suffers headaches if the public names the network out loud

Field Note:

“The Skull and Bones Man™ doesn’t stage coups—he edits the textbooks afterward.”

