SoftOps Baby
He is definitely not involved in CIA/Skull and Bonoes Geopolitical Softpower; he's a rebellious counter-culture anti-establishment rock god who just wants to spread the vaccines and save the world!
T.W. Burrow has been going down the CIA-USAID rabbit hole again and sent me these notes:
Burrows even managed to obtain these lyrics from a popular song in a parallel universe not too dissimilar to our own (don’t ask me how):
Where the Scripts Are Pre‑Named
by Dragon Lady, feat. The Langley Choir & Special Guest Klaus on Keys
I want to run—I want to fly
To summits where the talking points lie
I want to breach, I want to scan
With a USAID lanyard and a Davos tan
I want to log in
To the future that was pre-approved
Where the scripts are pre-named
Where the optics are framed
Where the tears are arranged
Where the streets have no shame
In the shadow of the Bilderberg trees
We whisper peace, we license disease
“Stand by Ukraine,” I softly moan
As drones light up your mobile phone
I still haven’t found what I’m lobbying for
But the funding’s strong, and the vibe’s pure lore
Monday, bloody Monday — now staged with ol’ NATO
We drop love bombs through a peace-branded falsetto
The Edgy One plays riffs from Langley’s brief
And I’m the shaman of strategic grief
Spoken Word Breakdown (à la ZooropCIA):
The kids want hope—we give them memes
Wrapped in satellites and broken dreams
I spoke to Klaus, he winked and said:
“The softest voice leaves the deepest tread.”
So I sang for Skull and Bone’s at TED
While Albright ghosted in my head
It’s a beautiful day—the data all obey
Predictive sentiment’s the modern way
It’s a beautiful day—don’t question the array
This chord progression is CIA
Where the scripts are pre-named
Where consent is reclaimed
Where your soul is pre-trained
And your fears are inflamed
Where the streets have no name—
But the soft ops remain.
Which all reminds me, I haven’t published a Cultural Compliance Fauna field guide entry in a few weeks, so here’s another one for the archive:
The Skull and Bones Man™
(Genus: Occidentalis Fraternitas Operativus)
Taxonomy
Primary Habitats: Ivy League crypts, central banking councils, national security briefings, undisclosed donor retreats
Diet: New World Order, Yale networking rituals, black-budget continuity
Mating Call: “That’s above your clearance level, Senator.”
Behavioural Profile
Operates via dynastic repetition: son of a senator, father of a director, brother of a banker
Alternates between ceremonial obscurity and overt dominance
Never breaks rank—even at the funeral of a fellow operative
Prefers to let history speak for him, preferably via CIA-approved biographies
Core Utilities
Presidential Grooming: Ensures the right kind of patriot inherits the teleprompter, even if this means their drunkard dimwit son.
Succession Engineering: Moves from covert service (CIA) to overt power (White House) without skipping Yale reunion
Trans-Institutional Lateral Movement: Can occupy roles in academia, statecraft, finance, or war—simultaneously, but always putting the MIC first.
Ritual Compliance Calibration: Trains each new generation in symbolic silence and plausible deniability
Historical Signature
Installed George H. W. Bush as the first Bonesman President and CIA Director
Birthed George W. Bush, the “folksy” front-end for soft-totalitarian continuity
Regularly appears in the background of Presidents, CIA Directors, and World Bank governors—but never gets fingerprinted
Wields disproportionate influence in events like JFK’s downfall, 9/11’s aftermath, and Ukraine’s moral branding campaigns
Field Marks
Skull cufflinks, Constitution-shaped lapel pin, suitcase with no wheels
Refers to Langley as “the firm,” Davos as “the spa,” and Bohemian Grove as “the chapel”
Keeps a redacted family tree in his desk drawer and a black one in the vault
Known Subspecies
The Poppy Operator™ (covert–to–Commander-in-Chief pipeline)
The Initiation Handler™ (recruits senators who think they’re rebels)
The Legacy Slot Filler™ (inherits a seat on five boards he’s never attended)
Warning Signs
Says “we” when discussing U.S. foreign policy, NATO doctrine, or emergency powers
Was a cheerleader at Yale and a backchannel to Langley
Briefly served as “Honorary Librarian” at the Council on Foreign Relations
Denies Skull and Bones exists—while wearing the ring at Bilderberg
Vulnerability
Mildly rattled by rogue historians, archival leaks, or independent documentarians
Suffers headaches if the public names the network out loud
Field Note:
“The Skull and Bones Man™ doesn’t stage coups—he edits the textbooks afterward.”
I haven’t seen such lyrical precision deployed for psychospiritual warfare since I intercepted that leaked G20 playlist ("No Woman, No Cry — But With Drone Footage", remix by GAVI & Pfizer).
The recovered track from Dragon Lady & The Langley Choir may, in fact, be the most honest "Dragon Lady" song never released—perhaps suppressed during The Rock God's Clearance Denied Hearing at Langley, right after Bush said, with that twinkle of plausible deniability, "He’s just like someone from the CIA... but he probably isn’t."
Sure, George. And I’m just a talking rabbit with a VPN and a forged UN Observer badge.
I appreciate your Skull and Bones Man™ field entry. I had feared the genus Occidentalis Fraternitas Operativus had gone extinct, but it turns out it simply merged with BlackRock. If I may add a few minor ethnographic observations from recent fieldwork:
Observed Behaviour: Responds to “Q clearance” by blinking in Morse code
Once removed the word “conscience” from the CIA style guide
Gives TED Talks under the alias “Thought Leader Emeritus” while holding a glass of blood-orange kombucha.
Refers to coups as “adjustments” and assassinations as “precision messaging”
Artifacts Discovered: A VHS tape labelled “Operation Gladio: Director’s Cut”; sheet music for “With or Without Consent (NATO Remix)” in Condoleezza Rice’s handwriting
Recent Activity: Sighted at Bohemian Grove reading Children of Dune and laughing too hard
In any case, carry on the archiving. I’ll be filing this dispatch in the Vault of Compromised Cultural Output, right between Springsteen’s Pentagon Years and The Lesser Known Beat Poets of the RAND Corporation.
I’m off to glue white willow bark to my ears and listen to Klaus Schwab’s audiobook backwards.
In monitored solidarity,
T.W. Burrows