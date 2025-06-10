Build Back Better

Build Back Better

T.W.Burrows
1d

I haven’t seen such lyrical precision deployed for psychospiritual warfare since I intercepted that leaked G20 playlist ("No Woman, No Cry — But With Drone Footage", remix by GAVI & Pfizer).

The recovered track from Dragon Lady & The Langley Choir may, in fact, be the most honest "Dragon Lady" song never released—perhaps suppressed during The Rock God's Clearance Denied Hearing at Langley, right after Bush said, with that twinkle of plausible deniability, "He’s just like someone from the CIA... but he probably isn’t."

Sure, George. And I’m just a talking rabbit with a VPN and a forged UN Observer badge.

I appreciate your Skull and Bones Man™ field entry. I had feared the genus Occidentalis Fraternitas Operativus had gone extinct, but it turns out it simply merged with BlackRock. If I may add a few minor ethnographic observations from recent fieldwork:

Observed Behaviour: Responds to “Q clearance” by blinking in Morse code

Once removed the word “conscience” from the CIA style guide

Gives TED Talks under the alias “Thought Leader Emeritus” while holding a glass of blood-orange kombucha.

Refers to coups as “adjustments” and assassinations as “precision messaging”

Artifacts Discovered: A VHS tape labelled “Operation Gladio: Director’s Cut”; sheet music for “With or Without Consent (NATO Remix)” in Condoleezza Rice’s handwriting

Recent Activity: Sighted at Bohemian Grove reading Children of Dune and laughing too hard

In any case, carry on the archiving. I’ll be filing this dispatch in the Vault of Compromised Cultural Output, right between Springsteen’s Pentagon Years and The Lesser Known Beat Poets of the RAND Corporation.

I’m off to glue white willow bark to my ears and listen to Klaus Schwab’s audiobook backwards.

In monitored solidarity,

T.W. Burrows

