Slavery was officially abolished in England through a series of legal developments:

Somersett's Case (1772) – This was a landmark legal case in which Lord Mansfield ruled that slavery had no legal basis in England, meaning that an enslaved person could not be forcibly removed from the country. While this effectively ended chattel slavery within England, it did not abolish slavery in the British Empire. The Slave Trade Act (1807) – This law abolished the transatlantic slave trade within the British Empire but did not end slavery itself. The Slavery Abolition Act (1833) – This act officially abolished slavery throughout most of the British Empire, including England, Wales, Scotland, and Ireland. It granted freedom to enslaved people in British territories, with a few exceptions (such as in territories controlled by the East India Company). However, enslaved people in many British colonies were forced into "apprenticeship" programs until 1838.

Thus, while de facto slavery ended in England in 1772, de jure slavery was fully abolished throughout the British Empire with the Slavery Abolition Act of 1833, which took effect in 1834.

So, some might be surprised to find that 200 years later, someone was convicted of slavery in England last week! From Thames Valley Police:

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, a Ugandan High Court Judge and a UN Criminal Tribunal Judge has been convicted of immigration and modern slavery offences in Oxfordshire. Lydia Mugambe, aged 49, of Lyne Road, Kidlington, has today (13/3) been found guilty by a unanimous Oxford Crown Court jury of: One count of conspiring to do an act to facilitate the commission of a breach of UK immigration law by a non UK national;

One count of requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labour;

One count of conspiracy to intimidate a witness. Mugambe was found guilty by a majority verdict of: One count of arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation; On 10 February 2023, Thames Valley Police received a report that the victim in this case, a woman, was being held as a slave by Mugambe at her then address in Brasenose Drive, Kidlington. A protracted and complex investigation involving a number of partners then ensued, during which Thames Valley Police established that Mugambe had obtained a visa for the victim to work in the UK. However, the terms of this visa were that the victim would be paid to work for the then Deputy High Commissioner at the Ugandan Embassy in London, John Mugerwa. Mugambe paid for the victim’s plane ticket to the UK, picked her up from the airport, and thereafter the victim became Mugambe’s slave, carrying out unpaid work as a domestic maid and nanny. It was the prosecution’s case that Mugerwa sponsored the victim’s entry into the UK as a domestic worker in his personal household but under the auspices of the Ugandan High Commission, which in his diplomatic role, he was entitled to do, whereas Mugambe could not sponsor a visa as she was a student in UK at that time. The prosecution argued that communications between Mugambe and Mugerwa demonstrated that Mugerwa facilitated the victim’s visa in the knowledge she would actually work in servitude for Mugambe, and in return that Mugambe would provide him assistance relation in a separate court case in Uganda. Thames Valley Police investigated Mugerwa’s involvement in its case, but he had diplomatic immunity, which the Ugandan Government did not waive, meaning he could not be charged with any offences. Commander for Oxfordshire, Chief Superintendent Ben Clark said: “Lydia Mugambe is an extremely qualified lawyer, a Ugandan High Court Judge and a UN Criminal Tribunal Judge. “As such, there is no doubt that she knew she was committing offences by bringing the victim to the UK under the pretence that she was going to work for the then Deputy High Commissioner at the Ugandan Embassy in London, thus providing her a legal route of entry, but knowing all along that she intended to make the victim work in servitude. “Mugambe used her position of power as well as her knowledge of the law to take advantage of the victim, ensuring that she would become her unpaid domestic servant. “After the offences had been reported to the police, Mugambe tried to evade justice by repeatedly claiming she had diplomatic immunity due to her status as a Ugandan High court Judge and, after her appointment as a United Nations Judge. Any immunity Mugambe may have enjoyed as a UN Judge has been waived by the Office of the United Nations Secretary General. “I want to commend the victim for her bravery in coming forward to report the offences. I, and the whole investigation team, wish her all the best for her future now she is out of servitude and justice has been served. “I would also like to thank Justice and Care as well as the National Crime Agency Specialist Witness Team, both of who have provided additional support to the victim throughout this process. “I want to appeal to anyone who is a victim of modern slavery or suspects that modern slavery is being committed to contact Thames Valley Police. We will listen and we will help you.” Mugambe will be sentenced at the same court on 2 May.

In pre-colonial Uganda, slavery was integral to political and economic systems. Kingdoms like Buganda, Ankole, and Bunyoro engaged in slave raids against neighboring communities, capturing individuals for labour and servitude. These practices were deeply embedded in societal structures. ​Later, during the colonial period, European powers imposed new administrative systems, which altered traditional practices but did not entirely eradicate slavery. Post-independence, Uganda faced internal conflicts, notably with the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA), which abducted thousands for use as child soldiers and sex slaves. The LRA's actions have left lasting scars on Ugandan society. ​

Today, Uganda still has many issues related to slavery, including human trafficking, forced labour, and child exploitation.

The 2023 Global Slavery Index estimates that 4.2 per 1,000 people in Uganda were subjected to modern slavery in 2021, totaling approximately 190,000 individuals. ​

Children, particularly from the Karamojong community, are vulnerable to forced begging and child sex trafficking. Estimates suggest that between 7,000 and 12,000 children are involved in prostitution in Uganda. ​

Ugandan migrant workers seeking employment abroad, especially in the Middle East, often face exploitation. A study indicated that 89% of Ugandans working in the Middle East experienced conditions consistent with human trafficking. ​

This current slavery case in Britain is particularly striking because it involves a Ugandan High Court Judge and a UN Criminal Tribunal Judge—someone who was supposed to uphold justice but instead engaged in the very crime she was meant to prevent.

Hopefully, it will get people thinking about slavery more generally in history too, and help people move beyond the contemporary propaganda that wants to somehow make the issue all about the evil white man or similar. In reality, slavery is ancient, and the slavery that we all know about from the movies—Africans in America—would have been impossible without the existing culture of slavery in Africa:

Established Slave Systems in Africa

Many African societies had their own forms of slavery long before European contact. These systems varied, with some resembling indentured servitude and others being hereditary chattel slavery. Kingdoms like Dahomey, Ashanti, and the Kongo had well-developed slave economies, where captives from war, debt slavery, and raids were integrated into local labor forces or traded. African Participation in the Trade

Many African leaders and merchants actively participated in the transatlantic slave trade, selling captives (often from rival groups) to European traders in exchange for weapons, textiles, and goods. Without this collaboration, the European demand for slaves would have been much harder to meet. Logistical Challenges Without African Cooperation

European powers had limited military presence on the African mainland during the early centuries of the trade. Coastal forts and trading posts were dependent on African intermediaries who provided captives. Without this cooperation, direct European slave-raiding on a large scale would have been far riskier and less efficient. Existing Slave Markets

The trans-Saharan and Indian Ocean slave trades had already been operational for centuries, with African slaves being sold to North African, Middle Eastern, and even Asian buyers. The transatlantic trade largely plugged into these existing networks.

Without an existing African slave trade, European and American elites would likely have expanded their reliance on other forms of forced labour, such as indentured servitude or convict transportation. However, these systems lacked the scale, permanence, and profitability of chattel slavery, making the transatlantic trade uniquely lucrative. The vast plantations of the Americas required a steady supply of labor that only the large-scale enslavement of Africans—enabled by African and Arab intermediaries—could provide.

The idea that slavery was a “white man’s crime”, as we see taught in schools today, is a distortion of history that ignores the active role of African states, Arab traders, and indigenous systems of servitude that predated and facilitated the transatlantic slave trade. This does not diminish the culpability of European powers in building and profiting from that system, but it does reveal a deeper, more uncomfortable truth: slavery was and remains a tool of the powerful, regardless of race or nationality. The ruling classes—whether European, African, Arab, or otherwise—have always exploited the vulnerable for their own gain. Instead of being distracted by identity politics, which only serve to divide the oppressed, we should recognize that our real enemy is not a race, but a class of power elites who profit from suffering, past and present. And many of them will claim to be the defenders of the oppressed!

