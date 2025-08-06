I asked T.W. to find out exactly what Senator Schumer meant when he warned that the intelligence community had “six ways from Sunday” of getting back at Trump.

Never one to ignore a challenge (or unsecured classified facilities), T.W. burrowed into the Mossad–MI6 annexe at Langley — en route to Club Fed — and discovered the following “Above Top Secret” document wedged behind a toilet cistern next to a framed photo of John Brennan in cycling shorts.

It appears to shed some light on the situation:

Classification: ABOVE TOP SECRET // DEEP SHADOW // CC: The Island Chain

Date: January 2017

Subject: Response Protocol for Disobedient Executive Branch Assets

#1: The Leak Whispers

Leak. Spin. Amplify. Choose legacy outlets with obedient fact-checkers. If challenged, claim “protecting sources and methods.” Leak again. Repeat until scandal solidifies.

#2: Surveillance for National Safety

Deploy “incidental” collection. Retroactive FISA warrants are available through the expedited “McCabe Express Lane.” Evidence not required — just suspicion of a mood.

#3: Prosecute by Proxy

Identify an expendable. Indict them. Break them. Convince them to cry on cue. Ensure dramatic courtroom sketches and unflattering mugshots trend before lunchtime.

#4: Expert Consensus Summoning and Entrapment Theatre

Deploy the Open Letter. Dust off ex-CIA directors, ex-FBI deputies, ex-National Security Council flunkies. Include two university chairs, ideally from departments that once received “philanthropic grants” from the Epstein-Maxwell Foundation for Ethical STEM.

Dangle. Bait. Record. Redact. Leak. Deny.

If anyone asks where the Steele Dossier originated, offer a lecture on “the fluid nature of truth in hybrid threat environments.”

#5: Assassinate or fire a few warning shots (maybe nick the ear).

For mid-tier targets, overt erasure may be excessive — but a brush with fate? Unforgettable. Approved Tactical Signals for Ear-Nicking Ops:

Left ear only: Speak again, and we will escalate.

Right ear: You’ve already spoken too much. Last warning.

Both ears: Congratulations, you’re being inducted into the Witness Protection Program — the vintage kind.

#6: Freelance Kompromat Acquisition (FKA)

If the subject resists, call in The Concierge — our binational freelance asset with plausible Israeli-deniability and a legacy Rolodex coded in blackmail, not birthdays.

Need footage from a Caribbean villa? Need a transcript of a meeting at the Plaza involving a Saudi, a hedge funder, and a blonde minor with a book of equations? It’s all on drive Epstein-03B. Available in .mp4, .avi, and .insurance.

Funding line: “Foreign Agricultural Media Consulting – Discretionary Ops”

OPERATIONAL CONTINGENCY CLAUSE: “Suicide Epstein”

In the event that:

The narrative breaks containment,

A leak exceeds Tier 4 damage thresholds,

A Senate committee begins asking real questions, or

The Asset refuses to comply and gains public sympathy,

Then initiate Protocol ZB-47, known internally as:

“Suicide Epstein.”

Activation includes:

Sudden transfer to MCC

Cameras mysteriously malfunctioning

Cellmate relocated

Forensic pathologist not invited

If the media raises eyebrows, accuse them of trafficking in “baseless conspiracy theories.” Cite Wikipedia.

ENDGAME INCENTIVE PATHWAY: "Maxwell Ascension Protocol"

If full narrative compliance is achieved — including:

Total media alignment

No leaks from the inner circle

Sustained polling collapse of Asset

— then the following reward scenario may be initiated:

“Maxwell may be placed in a holiday camp and then pardoned under sealed executive authority and permitted to resume duties.”

Her new role will be rebranded as “Global Leader Resilience Ambassador” within a CIA-Mossad-MI6 NGO linked to climate equity, blockchain, and child empowerment.

If she performs well, she may be granted “Island Custodianship” — filling the ceremonial void left by Epstein's retirement (see Contingency Clause above).

End of Memo

(Shred, burn, salt, and deny. Or frame it as a screenplay and option it to Netflix, but make sure we censor the screenplay first in return for access to aircraft carriers, etc.)

