Share this postShould We Censor Antisemites in the Public Square?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShould We Censor Antisemites in the Public Square?Absolutely not. That would allow them to play the victim card. No, we fight their stupid ideas with good ideas.Mathew AldredOct 30, 2023∙ Paid10Share this postShould We Censor Antisemites in the Public Square?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther6ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in