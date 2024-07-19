N.B. This is not one of my dark satires.

As I write this, there is global chaos as a security update from Crowdstrike to Microsoft products has crashed vital computer systems everywhere, including hospitals, pharmacies, doctors, airlines, trains, and other critical infrastructure that relies on Microsoft products (see ‘neo-feudal monopoly’; see ‘existential threats’).

This is the Crowdstrike CEO's response:

CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website. We further recommend organizations ensure they’re communicating with CrowdStrike representatives through official channels. Our team is fully mobilized to ensure the security and stability of CrowdStrike customers.

Did I read that correctly? I don’t see an apology.

This certainly didn’t age well:

Coincidentally (?), yesterday, Wall Street was for some reason getting all ‘bullish’ on Crowdstrike.

Of the 42 recommendations that derive the current ABR, 36 are Strong Buy and three are Buy. Strong Buy and Buy respectively account for 85.7% and 7.1% of all recommendations.

How much do you think its stock will fall today?

Far more importantly, how many have died and will die as a result of this failure?

The ‘fix’ is being rolled out as I write, but this could take many hours if not days for businesses to implement, and the fallout will no doubt last for weeks or longer.

How about we start avoiding single points of failure, and work out ways to safely decentralize all our systems?

