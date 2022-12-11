Share this postShould an Employer Who Coerces an Employee to Take an mRNA Treatment Be Prosecuted for Violating Fundamental Rights?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShould an Employer Who Coerces an Employee to Take an mRNA Treatment Be Prosecuted for Violating Fundamental Rights?ChatGPT AI Thinks It Violates Fundamental Human Rights. Imagine If It Was Allowed To Represent the Dissidents Taking Employers To Court!Mathew AldredDec 11, 2022∙ Paid15Share this postShould an Employer Who Coerces an Employee to Take an mRNA Treatment Be Prosecuted for Violating Fundamental Rights?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in