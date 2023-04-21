Shellenberger on War With the Censorship Industrial Complex of the Five Eyes

Share this postShellenberger on War With the Censorship Industrial Complex of the Five Eyesmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watchShellenberger on War With the Censorship Industrial Complex of the Five Eyes"We Won't Rest Until We Bury Them"Mathew AldredApr 21, 2023∙ Paid9Share this postShellenberger on War With the Censorship Industrial Complex of the Five Eyesmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred