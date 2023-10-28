She Was Caught, so Now She Promises Cash

Share this postShe Was Caught, so Now She Promises Cashmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watchShe Was Caught, so Now She Promises CashEuropean Central Bank’s Christine La Garde Pinkie Promises She Won’t Take the Cash Away When She Gets Her Way With the CBDCMathew AldredOct 28, 2023∙ Paid11Share this postShe Was Caught, so Now She Promises Cashmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred