Share this postShe Makes It Sound Like The Men Volunteered To Be Tortured With Syphilismathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShe Makes It Sound Like The Men Volunteered To Be Tortured With SyphilisThe Elite$ Never Cease To Amaze MeMathew AldredNov 30, 2022∙ Paid17Share this postShe Makes It Sound Like The Men Volunteered To Be Tortured With Syphilismathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther9ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in