N.B. I wasn’t going to write the following, which is, just to be clear, not one of my fictional accounts. But then I thought: how many other people have had experiences like this—strange, specific, and inexplicable—and decided not to say anything out of fear of being dismissed, mocked, or burned at the stake? Maybe too many. So I’m writing it down and encouraging others to share as well.

By now, most people will have heard about the crash of Air India Flight 171, which went down yesterday at 1:38 p.m. IST (5:08 a.m. ADT). At least 269 people are dead, including 241 passengers and crew onboard and at least 28 on the ground. There was only one survivor.

It is a terrible tragedy. I can’t begin to imagine the suffering involved or the grief that now stretches across dozens of families and countries. But if I’m honest, that’s not what’s been preoccupying my thoughts since yesterday.

What’s been looping in my head is something far stranger.

A little after 5:00 a.m. yesterday, I woke up. My wife (she doesn’t want to share her name at this time) was already awake—unusual, as she normally sleeps later than I do. She was quiet but clearly disturbed.

She told me she'd woken up suddenly, not from a dream, but after hearing a voice shout inside her head:

“Oh, fuck!”

That was it—just that. Loud, panicked, real.

And immediately after that voice, she was seized by an overwhelming, horrifying thought:

“There’s been a plane crash.”

Not just a bad feeling. Not a vague dread. A clear and specific message: a voice in terror, followed by a crash.

Let me be clear: this is not how my wife normally wakes up, thankfully. This is not the kind of thing she says in the morning. This wasn’t a dream she was trying to interpret. It was a shock, and she had no idea what to make of it. Neither did I. We had no phones on. No media in the room. Nothing to suggest anything had happened in the world. So we just left it.

We didn’t find out about the crash until much later in the day, when we happened to see a video on YouTube—a pilot discussing what might have caused the crash.

It was only then that I asked myself, 'What time did the crash happen?' I checked.

1:38 p.m. IST.

That’s 5:08 a.m. ADT (our time here in Nova Scotia).

I remember that morning glancing at the kitchen clock, as I always do when I head down for coffee, hoping, as ever, that it’s not much before 5:00 a.m. (it never feels great when it is). The clock read, as far as I can remember, 5:30 a.m. or something like that. I didn’t make a note, obviously.

So at some point before that—while I was still asleep—my wife had already heard the voice, woken up, and sat with that terrible knowledge: there’s been a plane crash.

And now, I can’t stop thinking about it.

So, what was that?

We don’t know exactly what time the voice came. We know that she was already awake and disturbed when I woke some minutes before 5:30 a.m.

That’s not a coincidence I can easily dismiss.

And now she tells me that this has happened before. Maybe I can encourage her to share the other events at some point.

For now, I’ll ask:

Have you ever felt something like this? Heard something that didn’t come from “you”? Known something before the world told you it was real?

If you have, maybe now’s the time to say so.

I don’t think we’re crazy.

I think that some of us are listening.

And sometimes, the signal gets through, whether we like it or not. But what does it all mean? I don’t know yet; although, as you can imagine, I have some theories.

