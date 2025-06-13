Build Back Better

Build Back Better

INGRID C DURDEN
15h

I read from others, that they had this kind of experience.

Mine are a bit different. When I first saw my friend's son on his motorbike, I gasped - because I knew that this motorbike would be his death. A few years later, he died in a motorbike accident. I have also felt a few times, that someone was about to die, and then found out they indeed passed away shortly after.

Sometimes I also dream 'in the future', mostly rather every day things. Once I dreamt I went to a place and some other woman was wearing the same coat as me. But I had had to change the buttons because I had lost one. A few days later, this really happened.

A friend had these same dreams, going on vacation, she had dreamt there was a hook behind the door. When they opened the door, there it was. She had quite a few like this, mostly innocent, but not all. She foresaw the death of a neighbor's son, warned the neighbor not to let the boy drive with the others, but they thought she was nuts - and then he got killed indeed.

whiskeys's avatar
whiskeys
10h

The fitst time I have a vivid memory of something like that is when I was thirteen. It was the wee small hours, and suddenly, my friend Billy was sitting on my bed. Dream logic being what it is, it felt quite normal.

He looked at me and said 'Dying isn’t anything like you think it is, but it's nothing to be afraid of'.

The news came a couple of hours later that he'd been killed in a road accident.

