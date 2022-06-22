Share this postSerious Adverse Events of Special Interest Following mRNA Vaccination in Randomized Trialsmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSerious Adverse Events of Special Interest Following mRNA Vaccination in Randomized TrialsNew paper by Professor Doshi et al: The excess risk of serious adverse events of special interest surpassed the risk reduction for COVID-19 hospitalization relative to the placebo groupMathew AldredJun 22, 2022∙ Paid11Share this postSerious Adverse Events of Special Interest Following mRNA Vaccination in Randomized Trialsmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in