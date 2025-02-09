Now that the ZuckBot is jumping ships to MAGA, he shouldn’t have any trouble providing Senator Johnson with this:

In order to assist the Subcommittee’s review, please provide the following information:

1. Did Facebook shutdown, remove, or otherwise ban the COVID-19 vaccine injury support group named “A Wee Sprinkle of Hope”? If yes, please explain why this group was shutdown, removed, or otherwise banned.

2. Did any federal entity ever request that Facebook shutdown, remove, ban, or otherwise censor any COVID-19 vaccine injury support group? a. If yes, please explain when were these requests made, what support groups were targeted, and what federal entity (or entities) made the request.

3. Did Facebook shutdown, remove, or otherwise ban any COVID-19 vaccine injury support group as a result of pressure from the Biden administration? If yes, please explain what Facebook groups were shutdown, removed, or otherwise banned and when.

4. A list of all Facebook groups connected to COVID-19 vaccine injuries that were shutdown, removed, had restrictions placed on them, or were otherwise banned by Facebook since January 1, 2020, including the reason(s) that each group was shutdown, removed, had restrictions placed on them, or were otherwise banned by Facebook.

5. All records22 referring or relating to Facebook groups connected to COVID-19 vaccine injury groups, including, but not limited to, all communications referring or relating to moderation, shutdown, removal, restriction, or otherwise banning of groups associated with COVID-19 vaccine injuries.

6. All records referring or relating to the moderation, removal, restriction, or reduction in the visibility of posts made concerning COVID-19 vaccine injuries, adverse events, or side effects.

7. All communications with any federal entity, or any employee or representative of any federal entity, referring or relating to COVID-19 vaccine injuries, adverse events, or side effects, including, but not limited to, all communications with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes for Health, or the White House.

8. A list of all Facebook employees, including contractors, along with their titles and dates they held those titles between January 1, 2020 and the present, who have been responsible for the creation and/or application of Facebook’s policies referring or relating to the moderation, removal, suppression, or other forms of restrictions for posts made regarding COVID-19 vaccine injury or of COVID-19 vaccine injury groups. 22 “Records” include any written, recorded, or graphic material of any kind, including letters, memoranda, reports, notes, electronic data (emails, email attachments, and any other electronically-created or stored information), calendar entries, inter-office communications, meeting minutes, phone/voice mail or recordings/records of verbal communications, and drafts (whether or not they resulted in final documents).

9. All communications with any COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer or trade association, or any entity involved with the clinical trial of any COVID-19 vaccine referring or relating to COVID-19 vaccine injuries, adverse events, or side effects, including, but not limited to, all communications with Pfizer, Inc., Moderna, Inc., Johnson and Johnson.23

10. A list of any third-party group, nonprofit organization, academic institution, government entity, or individual that Facebook has communicated with, consulted with, or otherwise relied upon for: a. the development of policies regarding content moderation as it relates to COVID19 vaccine injuries, adverse events, or side effects; and b. the moderation, removal, suppression, or other forms of restrictions for posts made regarding COVID-19 vaccine injury or of COVID-19 vaccine injury groups.

11. All records referring or relating to any third-party group, nonprofit organization, academic institution, government entity, or individual that Facebook has communicated with, consulted with, or otherwise relied upon for: a. the development of policies regarding content moderation as it relates to COVID19 vaccine injuries, adverse events, or side effects; and b. the moderation, removal, suppression, or other forms of restrictions for posts made regarding COVID-19 vaccine injury or of COVID-19 vaccine injury groups.

To expedite the Subcommittee’s review, submit the material responsive to this request as it becomes available, rather than waiting to provide it all at once. To avoid any unnecessary delays, carefully review the Procedures for Transmitting Documents to the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations and contact the Subcommittee to discuss the method and timing of the production. Please provide this information by no later than February 18, 2025. Thank you for your attention to this matter.