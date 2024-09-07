Will this peer-reviewed paper generate some interest from mainstream science?

20082024+lee Broudy 2 07042024 7.41MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

These scientists claim to have incubated samples of the Covid modRNA gene therapy products under various controlled laboratory conditions and observed the growth of self-assembling structures, like these:

The entities include animated worm-like structures, discs, chains, spirals, and tubes, visible at high magnifications. Some structures developed complexity over time, evolving into three-dimensional forms resembling technological constructs rather than biological entities. The study suggests these structures could be indicative of sophisticated nanotechnology not previously disclosed or understood within the context of vaccine formulation.

The study also explores the potential interactions between electromagnetic fields (EMF) and the ingredients in the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. The researchers exposed vaccine samples to EMFs from various sources, including mobile phones and external hard drives, to assess any changes or reactions in the vaccine constituents. This part of their study seems driven by concerns or hypotheses about how these fields might influence the behaviour of nanomaterials or other components within the vaccines. The authors describe placing ‘vaccine’ samples on devices emitting EMFs, such as mobile phones in wireless charging modes and external hard drives. These setups aimed to simulate real-world scenarios where vaccinated individuals might be exposed to EMFs. They documented the formation and behaviour of various structures within the vaccines, noting that the exposure seemed to influence the self-assembly processes of certain nanostructures.

The exploration of EMF interactions with vaccine ingredients is an unusual and relatively novel area of research in vaccine studies. It reflects broader concerns about the unknown or unintended consequences of combining advanced biotechnologies like mRNA vaccines with everyday environmental factors like EMF radiation.

Here’s a few extracts from the paper:

Over the first few weeks, various geometric structures self-assembled at the bottom of the dish. Week 1: 1-dimensional, rod-like entities or 2-dimensional simple flat rectangular-shaped structures appeared. Weeks 2-3: 2-to-3-dimensional structures seemed to be added to the existing entities at the bottom. From day 14, well-made 3-dimensional structures were dislodged from the original frame at the bottom and rose into the upper layer (fluid layer depth about 6-8 mm). See Figure 2. In Figures 11-19, we report the results of the incubation studies of the mRNA injectables for the whole period of observation. Of special interest are the self-assembling structures, presumably made from nanomaterials that were not visible under our power of magnification. We were limited to a maximum of 400X magnification. However, amazing self-assembling structures of great diversity became visible by about the fifth week of incubation. They ultimately consisted of ribbons, coils, and filament-like structures. They formed up and moved into the mid and upper layers of the culture media containing fluids with Pfizer and Moderna from day 37 forward. Regarding the self-assembled structures in the bottom layer (as shown in Figure 9), the peak stage of full assembly was presumed to be around 2-6 months of incubation. After this period, a progressive disintegration of the structures was observed, and the structures finally disappeared, except for a remnant trace. In their encapsulated circular form, perhaps the shape of these remnants signified some sort of dormant stage of development, as one might expect to observe in the pupa stage of a developing parasite (Figures 11—k, l, m, and 19—j, k, l).

In summary, the incubation study yielded tangible results. Various geometric chip-like structures self-assembled over the first two weeks of incubation, and more complex 3-dimensional structures emerged and dislodged from their templates at the bottom of the culture dish and migrated into the upper layer. Obvious signs of distinct sharp-edged geometric shapes as well as curvilinear shapes were evident. After approximately a month, floating structures then appeared and continued developing in the form of filaments, spirals, beaded chains, satellite structures, and ribbons. This study, beyond confirming the presence of undeclared unnatural foreign ingredients in the injectables, may encourage researchers to test whether a direct cause-and-effect relationship can be confirmed in the appearance of self-assembly at the bottom of the dish and the patterns of development of these diverse floating structures. We tentatively suspect from our observations that such a relationship is self-evident.

If memory serves me correctly, I first read about concerning nano-structures in the Covid modRNA injectable products as soon as they rolled-out in 2021; however, as far as I know, none of the research got published in mainstream peer-reviewed journals. This new paper might just get a response from a wider group of scientists.

Let’s hope that many more scientists try and replicate this work and fail. The modRNA genetic frame shifting, and the chronic inflammation by the spike protein factories and other life threating conditions were bad enough. All we need now is self-assembling artificial entities growing in people when they’re on the phone!

Share

Further reading: