Following in the footsteps of Japan, Europe is now going to get the new “self-amplifying” modRNA Covid jabs:

On 12 December 2024, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion, recommending the granting of a marketing authorisation for the medicinal product Kostaive, a vaccine intended for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults. The applicant for this medicinal product is Arcturus Therapeutics Europe B.V. Kostaive will be available as a powder for dispersion for injection. Kostaive is a RNA-based COVID-19 vaccine (ATC code: J07BN01). It contains a self-amplifying mRNA that encodes the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. Self-amplifying means that the mRNA also carries instructions to make a protein called replicase. Once administered into a muscle, the replicase protein makes more copies of the mRNA, which the cell can use to make more spike protein.

Self-amplifying vaccines rely on cellular and immune system mechanisms to stop their activity. But how many years of rigorous research have been dedicated to addressing potential risks of prolonged or unintended amplification, particularly in individuals with unique physiological conditions? Do you recall when it was very firmly asserted that the original modRNA gene therapies would not enter the bloodstream? These therapies were presented as localized “vaccine factories,” as Bill Gates once described them, that would simply switch off, with spike proteins vanishing shortly after fulfilling their role. Yet, we now know that the spike protein persists in the body, and can cause chronic health conditions. And yet they persist with these technologies. That said, many people in general are experiencing bad health following the jabs, but it doesn’t seem to stop many of them from lining up for the next shot. What hope do we have for people to learn from history in general when they can’t even learn from their own experiences? I digress.

The self-amplifying mechanisms in vaccines are claimed to be confined to the host cells and not transmissible to others. However, evidence suggests that mRNA can enter the bloodstream, making it theoretically possible to be excreted through bodily fluids like sweat or saliva. Despite this plausible pathway, no significant studies appear to have been funded to investigate the potential for such transfer. This absence of research seems less surprising when considering the prevailing dogma among some that all vaccines are inherently benevolent and beyond reproach.

Disturbingly, but not unsurprisingly, this hubris extends further with proposals for “self-disseminating vaccines” or “contagious vaccines”. These technologies aim to spread vaccines passively from one individual to another, eliminating the possibility of consent. But we know what they think about consent.

Share

Further reading: