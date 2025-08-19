Confidential: HM Government Policy Briefing

How to Build Your Own Oasis Restore™ in 5 Easy Steps

Objective:

To demonstrate the UK’s ongoing commitment to evidence-free innovation, midwit-level problem-solving, and the theatrical rebranding of failure as “transformational reform.”

Step 1: Concentrate the Chaos

Take the most violent and disruptive pupils in the country — those who have heroically defeated even Britain’s famously lax discipline systems. Remember: expulsion these days requires achievements on par with setting the headteacher’s car alight twice.

Step 2: Blend Ages for Maximum Risk

Mix 17-year-olds fresh from youth custody (not “prison,” please — branding matters) with 12-year-olds still struggling with fractions but fully fluent in machete handling. Nothing builds community like multi-generational gang apprenticeship.

Step 3: Eliminate Security

Replace “guards” with “restorative practitioners.” Ensure staff are armed only with therapeutic jargon and laminated worksheets. Install hollow-core IKEA-grade doors, preferably the kind that disintegrate when kicked once.

Step 4: Spin the Narrative

Rebrand inmates as “pupils.” Call riots “behavioural learning episodes.” Issue press releases celebrating “relentless love.” If staff are assaulted, encourage them to take “restorative sick leave.” Remember: optics before outcomes.

Step 5: Await the Collapse, Then Reframe

When violence, weapons, and cover-ups inevitably spiral out of control, temporarily close the facility. Issue statements praising the “dedication of staff.” Announce that lessons have been learned, and prepare to relaunch under a new name — Oasis Rebuild™, Oasis Renew™, or perhaps Oasis Rebrand™.

Key Deliverables:

A revolving door of failed “secure schools”

Generous funding for consultancy firms

Continued employment for the Midwit Managerial Class

Dozens of bewildered 12-year-olds now trained by violent offenders

Conclusion:

Nothing could possibly go wrong — and if it does, it’s not failure, it’s “an exciting opportunity for reflection and growth.”

Of course, this is precisely the same mentality running everything else in Britain (and most other Western countries at this point). I call it the Midwitocratic Paradigm.

Share