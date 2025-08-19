Confidential: HM Government Policy Briefing
How to Build Your Own Oasis Restore™ in 5 Easy Steps
Objective:
To demonstrate the UK’s ongoing commitment to evidence-free innovation, midwit-level problem-solving, and the theatrical rebranding of failure as “transformational reform.”
Step 1: Concentrate the Chaos
Take the most violent and disruptive pupils in the country — those who have heroically defeated even Britain’s famously lax discipline systems. Remember: expulsion these days requires achievements on par with setting the headteacher’s car alight twice.
Step 2: Blend Ages for Maximum Risk
Mix 17-year-olds fresh from youth custody (not “prison,” please — branding matters) with 12-year-olds still struggling with fractions but fully fluent in machete handling. Nothing builds community like multi-generational gang apprenticeship.
Step 3: Eliminate Security
Replace “guards” with “restorative practitioners.” Ensure staff are armed only with therapeutic jargon and laminated worksheets. Install hollow-core IKEA-grade doors, preferably the kind that disintegrate when kicked once.
Step 4: Spin the Narrative
Rebrand inmates as “pupils.” Call riots “behavioural learning episodes.” Issue press releases celebrating “relentless love.” If staff are assaulted, encourage them to take “restorative sick leave.” Remember: optics before outcomes.
Step 5: Await the Collapse, Then Reframe
When violence, weapons, and cover-ups inevitably spiral out of control, temporarily close the facility. Issue statements praising the “dedication of staff.” Announce that lessons have been learned, and prepare to relaunch under a new name — Oasis Rebuild™, Oasis Renew™, or perhaps Oasis Rebrand™.
Key Deliverables:
A revolving door of failed “secure schools”
Generous funding for consultancy firms
Continued employment for the Midwit Managerial Class
Dozens of bewildered 12-year-olds now trained by violent offenders
Conclusion:
Nothing could possibly go wrong — and if it does, it’s not failure, it’s “an exciting opportunity for reflection and growth.”
Of course, this is precisely the same mentality running everything else in Britain (and most other Western countries at this point). I call it the Midwitocratic Paradigm.