When T.W. Burrows goes dark for a few days, it usually means one of two things: he’s fallen asleep in a grain silo, or he’s trespassing somewhere that requires a retina scan and a signed NDA. This time, it was the latter. The following dispatch arrived via a USB drive taped to the underside of my desk (and smelling faintly of alfalfa). As usual, I can neither confirm nor deny the accuracy of his claims — but having seen the pawprints on the folder marked Collections Compliance — Phase I, I’m inclined to believe every improbable word.

Note to Mathew: Report enclosed.

For the record, I wasn’t looking for it. One minute I’m in the Air and Space Museum ducts, gnawing on a forgotten ethernet cable for a midnight snack (and yes, Mathew, I occasionally chew through cables — but for the last time, it was Sophia who severed the power line to the mosquito lights in the bunny barn; and no, those kits are not mine), the next I’m staring at a folder stamped PHASE I — DO NOT CIRCULATE. Three alarms, two motion sensors, and one unblinking, deeply judgmental security raccoon later, I was back in my burrow, flipping through the pages. What I saw explains the White House’s sudden obsession with “reviewing” the Smithsonian — and why certain crates are being hustled out the back door before anyone can ask what’s inside.

FIELD REPORT

From: T.W. Burrows — Subterranean Cultural Affairs Correspondent

To: Mathew [Eyes Only]

Subject: Smithsonian Inventory Scrub — Pre-Anniversary Purge

Method of Acquisition: Unscheduled duct reconnaissance, opportunistic cable sampling

Security Incidents: 3 alarms, 2 motion sensors, 1 judgmental raccoon

Status: Active investigation — artifacts at risk of “patriotic realignment”

They say history is written by the victors. What they don’t tell you is that the Smithsonian’s Collections Compliance Office writes the inventory — and now the White House is sending in the cleaners.

On paper, it’s a “collaborative review” to make exhibits more “uplifting” for America’s 250th birthday. In reality, it’s a spring-cleaning of anything inconvenient, anomalous, or potentially inhabited by an alien parasite.

I know because I’ve been in the sub-basements.

The First Targets

1. The Grand Canyon Egyptian Tomb Map

A set of leather-bound survey notes from 1909, marked “Kincaid Expedition.” Supposedly a hoax, but the map shows a warren of chambers labelled in hieroglyphs and a sarcophagus labelled “Osiris or similar.” Been in Drawer 14B since 1911, about to be “digitally archived” (read: deleted).

2. The Crate of Giant Skeletons

Over eight feet tall, recovered from mounds in the Ohio Valley, according to the faded shipping tags. Official line: “anthropological mismeasurements.” Unofficial line: They came with armour plates the size of dining tables. Scheduled for “loan” to an undisclosed warehouse in Nevada.

3. The Orb That Hums at Night

A smooth metallic sphere found in Florida in 1974. Staff joke that it “plays music when Mars is overhead.” It doesn’t — it talks. In Sumerian. They’re moving it before the interns ask too many questions.

Phase Two: Airbrushing the Past

4. The Tesla Folder

Contains blueprints for a “Dynamic Ether Converter” capable of powering a small city. Pulled from the National Museum of American History archives in the ’40s. Will be replaced with an exhibit about safe and patriotic toasters.

5. The Lost Wright Brothers Prototype

Yes, it flew before 1903. Yes, it ran on a coil that never needed fuel. Will be described in 2026 as a “quirky art project” by an anonymous barn tinkerer.

6. The Presidential Doppelgänger Closet

A row of lifelike masks and full silicone body suits for every president since Eisenhower. File under “historical prosthetics” and quietly relocate to a more secure sub-basement in Maryland.

Phase Three: Narrative Compliance

7. The Timeline Tuning Fork

An eight-foot bronze fork forged by Franklin “to keep the colonies in phase.” Once rang it myself. Time jumped back six minutes. New label will read: “Revolutionary War Musical Instrument (Replica).”

8. The Fossil Room of Inconvenient Beasts

A Carolina Boar-Rabbit. A Lincolnshire Hopping Lizard. Both mounted. Both in storage since 1938. Both replaced in the database with “bad taxidermy of unknown origin.”

Why the Rush?

Because by July 4, 2026, the only thing you’ll see at the Smithsonian is America at her most photogenic — flags, parades, the occasional animatronic Founding Father reciting the pre-edited Constitution.

If you want the truth, bring a flashlight and a crowbar. I’ll be waiting by the vent behind the Air and Space Museum gift shop.

Until next time — keep your ears up, your whiskers twitching, and your exit tunnels pre-dug.

—T.W. Burrows

Your Subterranean Cultural Affairs Correspondent

P.S. Mathew — if I get caught, please bring a pouch of white willow bark to the holding cage. Not for me — for the guards. Trust me, they’ll need it.

P.P.S And if you hear a faint humming on your way there… don’t panic. That’s just me, testing the Orb. I’m keeping it under my fur until this whole “uplifting narrative” business blows over. If I vanish before July 4, 2026, tell the world: the Carolina Boar-Rabbit lives.

