Share this postSearching for Vitamin K Dosages for Optimal MGP Activation in the Prevention of Calcification From High Dose Vitamin Dmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSearching for Vitamin K Dosages for Optimal MGP Activation in the Prevention of Calcification From High Dose Vitamin DResearch notes that might be helpful in treating autoimmune conditions that could benefit from Vitamin D, like Multiple Sclerosis, Myasthenia Gravis and so on.Mathew AldredJul 24, 2023∙ Paid2Share this postSearching for Vitamin K Dosages for Optimal MGP Activation in the Prevention of Calcification From High Dose Vitamin Dmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in