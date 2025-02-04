Scott was wrong about Covid jabs at first, but he has clearly learned many things over the past few years:

According to my AI assistant (who, last time I checked, Scott thinks is just a fancy fax machine—but that’s another story), “The level of support Kennedy has received from Republican voters is unprecedented in recent history.”

Why would RFK Jr, with all his faults (many, many faults, and many virtues), be such a hit with the MAGA base? And why would a lifelong Democrat be so hated by the Democratic Party and its minions? I think that ‘we the people’, like Scott, have awakened to the corruption so much that they realize only someone like RFK jr can even begin to fix America’s health problems.

If the political elites turn down RFK Jr, there will be a great reckoning.

Share

Further reading: