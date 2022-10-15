Share this postSathya Dhara Kovac: "I could have had more time if I had more help"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSathya Dhara Kovac: "I could have had more time if I had more help""Ultimately it was not a genetic disease that took me out, it was a system."Mathew AldredOct 15, 2022∙ Paid14Share this postSathya Dhara Kovac: "I could have had more time if I had more help"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther5ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in