Share this postSARS-CoV-2 Vaccination and the Multi-Hit Hypothesis of Oncogenesismathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSARS-CoV-2 Vaccination and the Multi-Hit Hypothesis of Oncogenesis"We encourage the scientific and medical community to urgently evaluate the impact of both COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccination on cancer biology"Mathew AldredDec 20, 2023∙ Paid9Share this postSARS-CoV-2 Vaccination and the Multi-Hit Hypothesis of Oncogenesismathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in