Share this postSARS-Cov-2 S1 Protein Persistence in SARS-Cov-2 Negative Post-vaccination Individuals With Long COVID/ PASC-Like Symptomsmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSARS-Cov-2 S1 Protein Persistence in SARS-Cov-2 Negative Post-vaccination Individuals With Long COVID/ PASC-Like SymptomsNew Study Found the Immunologic Abnormalities in Patients Following SARS-Cov-2 Vaccines Who Experience Post-acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC)-Like Symptoms > 4 Weeks Post VaccinationMathew AldredJul 13, 2022∙ Paid12Share this postSARS-Cov-2 S1 Protein Persistence in SARS-Cov-2 Negative Post-vaccination Individuals With Long COVID/ PASC-Like Symptomsmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in