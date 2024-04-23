Recently, the association of various diseases with SARS-CoV2 has been investigated, one of the most well-known of which are ADs. During the studies on ADs, the impact of SARS-CoV-2 in the progression of autoimmunity has been proven. Studies on the correlation of SARS-CoV-2 infection with diseases such as immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), Miller Fisher syndrome (MFS), Kawasaki (KD), RA, Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS), and SLE suggested that there is a connection between SARS-CoV-2 and autoimmune disorders. Infection with SARS-CoV-2 acts as a turning point for the progression of autoimmune disease. COVID-19 could reduce the threshold of immunological tolerance through molecular mimicry and epitope spreading (27, 28). The study for the feasibility of autoimmune responses against protein targets in SARS-CoV-2 infection demonstrates that different organs could be affected by anti-SARS-CoV-2 immune responses, and cytopathic effects could be directly induced. Moreover, the role of self-reactive antibodies in the infectious process of the viruses should not be overlooked (29). Another correlation study has been conducted on the lupus erythematosus. According to the results of this study, a significant increase in the levels of anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody is visible in autoantibody-positive patients (50% of 21 ICU China patients & 92% of 11 ICU German patients) (30). A case report on a young woman with recurrent immune‐mediated lymphocytic fulminant myocarditis (FM) has also brought some evidence in to light. The outcome of this study points out that the autoimmune disease can activate or reactivate in patients with an immunogenic background via significant infections such as COVID-19. This means that predisposition to such genetic history can act as a powerful trigger for the immune system to respond beyond normal (31). It has also been revealed that the risk of COVID-19 is higher in the patients suffering from autoimmune diseases (32)

Infections could trigger host immune responses against their immunogenic epitopes. Among these responses, some immunological cross-reactions against the epitopes of host proteins could occur (23). Epidemiological studies revealed that infectious diseases could trigger autoimmunity via crossreactivity. Immunological mechanisms such as molecular mimicry and significant homology between microbial and human antigens could break off the self-tolerance and consequently induce the post-infection ADs. However, these cross-reactions could act as a double-edged sword in autoimmunity (23). Some reports have already suggested that a correlation exists between the COVID19 and autoimmune diseases (77). Meanwhile, vaccines’ safety regarding their potential to trigger autoimmune responses remains a challenging issue (78). Molecular mimicry between the host antigens and theinfectious agent or between the host antigens and the vaccine is a leading mechanism to induce autoimmunity (23, 78).

To find peptide matches within the human proteome, the proteome of SARS-CoV-2 was chopped to peptides with different lengths (8-12mer). Among the various lengths of HLA binders, only the shortest lengths of HLA class I binders (8-meric peptides) matched with peptides in the human proteome. This length of the peptide could also be considered as a B-cell epitope. Therefore, peptides with this length and their related HLAs (HLA class I) were considered for further analyses. Following the 2009 H1N1 pandemic in which tens of millions of vaccine doses against H1N1 have been delivered, reports have revealed an increased incidence of narcolepsy and Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) (23). This increase was attributed to epitope mimicry, and the genetic susceptibility of populations that received the vaccines. Kanduc et al. have revealed that two octapeptides of human proteome are shared with HPV16 proteome (79). HPV vaccination remains to be a challenging issue regarding the induction of ADs (23). Since the number of shared octapeptides between the human and SARS-CoV-2 proteome is more than 11-fold compared to the HPV16 and human proteome, the risk of triggering ADs could be significantly higher via SARS-CoV-2 infection and, or vaccination. In this regard, the study by Venkatakrishnan et al. has arrived at some epitopes with possible autoimmune consequences (80). Hence, subunit vaccines lacking these peptides would be safer concerning ADs development.

The SARS-CoV-2 proteome contains four proteins with matching peptides identical to peptides from the human proteome. Amongst, ORF1ab polyprotein encompasses the highest number of these peptides (18 peptides). Thus, this protein would outweigh other SARS-CoV-2 antigens regarding the risk of autoimmune responses. Aside from significant homology between pathogen and human peptides, genetic (e.g., some HLA alleles) and environmental factors (e.g., adjuvant administration) are involved in autoimmunity etiology. Finding positive experimental assays for SARS-CoV-2 epitopes assures the elicitation of the immune system against these peptides. Moreover, positive experimental assays for selfepitopes and HLA-binders, sharing identity with 8-meric peptides (identical to human proteome) increase the risk of cross-reactivity. However, peptides with “perfect fit” and identical homology are not necessarily more pathogenic than peptides with “almost identical” homology (23). Various counterexamples have already been reported for peptides of “almost identical” homology with higher pathogenicity (81, 82). Apparently, identical/similar peptides of infectious agents would be more harmful if they are assigned as binders of HLAs, which have already been determined to be involved in autoimmune diseases. It has been demonstrated that several HLAs are highly associated with ADs (e.g., A*24, A*68, B*08, B*15, B*27, B*42, B*51 and DRB1) (81, 83–86). Various mechanisms such as alternate docking, altered peptide-binding register, and hotspot molecular mimicry had been described for autoreactive T cell activation via HLAs-mediated peptide presentation (81). Therefore, the most deleterious epitopes share sequence identity with experimentally validated selfepitopes and bind to HLAs involved in autoimmune diseases. All of the SARS-CoV-2, predicted to be HLA binders, could potentially bind to HLAs involved in autoimmune diseases, among which five peptides were derived from the ORF1ab polyprotein.

The ESGLKTIL peptide was found within a 9-meric epitope of Annexin 7. Based on experimental assays, this epitope could bind to HLA-B*40:01 and HLA-B*40:02. Moreover, ESGLKTIL was also found within a 9-meric epitope of SARS-CoV-2, which is known as an HLA-B*40:01 binder. Although HLA-B*40:01 and HLA-B*40:02 are protective for autoimmune hepatitis (87), these alleles are associated with ankylosing spondylitis (AS) (88, 89). Ankylosing spondylitis is associated with SARS-CoV-2 (76).Besides, positive experimental assays revealed that ESGLKTIL shares sequence identity (more than 90%) with 11- meric and 16-meric peptides from phosphoglycolate phosphatase. These two peptides are reported to respectively bind to HLA-B*57:01 and HLA-F*01:03. It has been demonstrated that HLA-B*57:01 could be susceptible to druginduced autoimmunity. Abacavir is a carbocyclic 2′- deoxyguanosine nucleoside analog which is suggested to be involved in loading novel self-peptides onto HLA-B*57:01 (90). A non-classical HLA, the HLA-F*01:03, could be associated with ankylosing spondylitis (91). The other autoimmune-related HLAs predicted to bind the SARS-CoV-2 are the HLAB*08:01, HLA-A*24, and HLA-B*51. The HLA-B*08:01 is involved in myasthenia gravis, while the HLA-A*24 and HLAB*51 are associated with Behçet disease (BD). Therefore, populations harboring these alleles are highly at risk of ADs following SARS-CoV-2 infection and/or vaccination.

The RYPANSIV peptide could bind to the HLA-A*024:02. This allele is associated with type 1 diabetes (92), myasthenia gravis (93), Sjogren’s syndrome (94), and systemic lupus erythematosus (95). Evidences are available about association of SARS-CoV-2 and systemic lupus erythematosus (63, 64). Moreover, this peptide shares identity with human peptides known as binders of autoimmune-associated HLAs. NVAITRAK is a binder of HLA-A*11:01, which is associated with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases such as type 1 diabetes (92), diffuse panbronchiolitis (96), and otosclerosis (97). Various studies revealed that SARS-CoV-2 is associated with type 1 diabetes (55–57). The RRARSVAS peptide is a binder for HLA-B*27:05. This allele is a well-known HLA associated with ankylosing spondylitis (98).

The RRARSVAS peptide is found in a neutralizing B-cell epitope of SARS-CoV-2 surface glycoprotein (99). Moreover, RRARSVAS is located near to motif responsible for superantigenicity property of the spike protein. This epitope is located close to the S1/S2 cleavage site of the spike protein and resembles the super-antigen motif from Staphylococcal enterotoxin B (SEB). This sequence could be the possible explanation for cytokine storm in severe COVID-19 patients and multisystem-inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) observed in children (100, 101). This sequence is also found in T-cell epitopes of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. These T-cell epitopes are known to bind to various HLAs, including those associated with ADs (HLA-B*08:01 and HLA-B*07:02) (102–104). Moreover, the RARSVA sequence is found in an 11-meric epitope derived from a human antigen. This 11-meric epitope is known to bind to HLA-A*66:01 allele. The HLA-B*08:01 is associated with myasthenia gravis (105), and the HLA-B*07:02 is associated with neurological ADs (85). Reports are available about myasthenia gravis associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection (68, 106–108). Surface glycoprotein is the leading antigen of interest for vaccine development against SARS-CoV-2 (109). DEDDSEPV peptide is conserved in B-cell epitopes of SARSCoV-2 and SARS-CoV-1 surface glycoproteins (110–113). Moreover, this peptide has recently been found in a 10-meric T-cell epitope of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. This epitope is reported to bind to HLA-B*40:01 allele (102). The DDSEPV sequence has also been found in an epitope derived from a human antigen. This epitope is known to bind to various HLAs, including those associated with ADs (e.g., HLA-B*27:05 and HLA-C*08:01) (114, 115). Hence, vaccine candidates harboring either of these two peptides (DEDDSEPV and RRARSVAS) could be harmful considering the ADs development. The RRARSVAS peptide could be assigned as the most harmful peptide, since it is found in a neutralizing B-cell epitope of SARS-CoV-2. Therefore, this epitope could be of interest in vaccine design and formulation.

The EVEKGVLP peptide shares > 66% identity with GLVEVEKGV, which is a 9-meric epitope of SARS-CoV-2. This epitope is known to bind to the HLA-A*02:01 allele. This HLA allele is associated with vitiligo autoimmune disease (116). The DIQLLK sequence of the DIQLLKSA peptide (from SARSCoV-2) was found in one SARS-CoV-1 (GEDIQLLKA) and two human (KRDIQLLK and DIQLLKRTV) HLA binders. The GEDIQLLKA peptide could bind to HLA-B*44:03, which is associated with vitiligo (117). Another study has also shown its association with autoimmune encephalitis (AE) as a neurological autoimmune disease (118). Interestingly, HLA-B*44 has a permissive role in SARS-CoV-2 infection (119). Association of autoimmune encephalitis with COVID-19 was also reported (69). The HLA-B*18:01 allele is associated with an inflammatory thyroid disease known as subacute thyroiditis (SAT) (120). Recently, it has been demonstrated that SARSCoV-2 could cause thyroid dysfunction (50, 51). As mentioned above, HLA-B*40:02 is associated with ankylosing spondylitis. The DIQLLKRTV peptide is an HLA-A*33:01 binder which is associated with vitiligo (117) and drug-induced liver injury (DILI) (121). Although no positive assays have confirmed the EVLLAPLL peptide as an epitope or HLA binder from SARSCoV-2, LLAPLL sequence was found in human epitopes, which acts as HLA binders associated with ADs.

Data validation study showed that our predicted autoimmune concerns already have conforming clinical records. These data instances are mostly accumulated since 2020. More than 21 autoimmune conditions are reported to be followed by COVID19. Although these are preliminary studies of possible role of COVID-19 in triggering or exacerbating the autoimmune conditions, this number shows the perturbing nature of possible consequences. There is even a compatible tissue specificity profile between the predicted epitopes and the resulting autoimmune condition. For instance, myocardial involvement is characteristic for children with MIS-C associated with previous SARS-CoV-2 infection (101). The Annexin 7 is reported to be expressed within the heart tissue. The presence of the ESGLKTIL peptide within this antigen could be related to this post COVID-19 observation. The Amiloride sensitive sodium channel subunit alpha is also reported to be expressed within the heart tissue. The presence of the RRARSVAS peptide within this antigen could also be related to myocardial involvement in children with MIS-C. Future studies about the exact mechanism of autoimmunity following COVID-19 would shed light on the roles played by mimicking peptides. We believe that getting a better grasp of autoimmune consequences of these mimicking peptides could be drastically important when the threat is global. This is more prominent when the whole population of the world is the target for vaccination programs and the disease would most likely become a seasonal infection for the next decades. In conclusion, it would be expected that pandemic COVID19 and the vaccination against this pathogen could significantly increase ADs, particularly those associated with HLA-B*08:01, HLA-A*024:02, HLA-A*11:01, and HLA-B*27:05. Populations harboring these alleles are highly at risk for the associated ADs. ESGLKTIL, RYPANSIV, NVAITRAK, and RRARSVAS are the most harmful peptides of the SARS-CoV-2 proteome. These peptides are binders for HLA-B*08:01, HLA-A*024:02, HLAA*11:01, and HLA-B*27:05, respectively which could cover a high percentage of different populations throughout the world. Given these peptides and corresponding HLAs, the populations of Southeast Asia, East Asia, and Oceania are predicted to be at higher risk of AD development following the SARS-CoV-2 infection or vaccination.