Trump’s not mincing words, as usual:

Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and “TRUMP,” will never be able to settle. The United States has spent $200 Billion Dollars more than Europe, and Europe’s money is guaranteed, while the United States will get nothing back. Why didn’t Sleepy Joe Biden demand Equalization, in that this War is far more important to Europe than it is to us — We have a big, beautiful Ocean as separation. On top of this, Zelenskyy admits that half of the money we sent him is “MISSING.” He refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden “like a fiddle.” A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left. In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the War with Russia, something all admit only “TRUMP,” and the Trump Administration, can do. Biden never tried, Europe has failed to bring Peace, and Zelenskyy probably wants to keep the “gravy train” going. I love Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has done a terrible job, his Country is shattered, and MILLIONS have unnecessarily died – And so it continues…..

Is Trump Putin’s puppet, like 99% of the neo-liberal/neo-cons believe, or say they believe, or is he simply trying to keep his promise to the voters and end the war in Ukraine? If you think about it, if he did otherwise, he would be a dictator. But it seems he is not. Promises made, promises kept. We hope. So far, so good, etc. Personally, I would rather not have a nuclear apocalypse, but maybe I’m just being selfish.

I see in the media that all the CIA’s mouthpieces are denying the “dictator” bit that Trump added to the mix. But he’s only describing a reality that you won’t hear about in our captured media.

Check out Tucker’s latest interview (the establishment should never have sacked him, but I guess they had no choice after his awakening - the Great Reset Scamdemic changed a lot more in peoples’ brains than some realize):

Let me tell you a dark, absurdist, comical, fictional story with no connection to reality whatsoever because it is simply 100% Russian disinformation (the US military-industrial complex and their warmongering political representatives told me so):

Saint Zelenskyy and the Last Crusade of the Third Reich

Once upon a time, the CIA ran Operation Paperclip, smuggling Nazi scientists into America to help build the next generation of war machines rockets to go to the moon because that was really important (just don’t mention the tens of thousands of Jews and others that they killed for their earlier rocket experiments). But what if the CIA and Pentagon were lying to us? What if rockets and research weren’t enough? What if they wanted something more enduring—boots on the ground, networks in place, a new breed of shock troops to carry on where the Third Reich left off, just under different branding? What if Operation Gladio and its stay-behind armies weren’t just about countering the Soviets but about keeping certain ideological flames alive in the shadows of Europe? What if the idea of a Fourth Reich never really died? What if the real legacy of Paperclip wasn’t just technology but a taste for covert manipulation, regime change, and the fine art of installing puppet rulers to serve the New Empire—the post-war Military-Industrial Complex?

Flash forward to 2025, and the irony is so thick you could slice it with a WWII-era bayonet: The U.S. is backing a war in Ukraine, funding actual neo-Nazi battalions (but to be fair, we Canadians actually trained them too) while their frontman is a Jewish comedian-turned-president (yes, “he’s Jewish; did I tell you he’s Jewish”), whose job is to run cover for them in what must be one of the most audacious “Antisemitism Cards” ever played. Not only is he a President supposedly “in charge of” Azov and Co., but this is the country where the Nazis carried out one of their worst atrocities against the Jews - Babi Yar -and their leaders, who deny it today, get to meet with the Davos Crowd as if nothing is wrong (of course, nothing is wrong when you are aligned with Klauz Ze Bugs Schwab, who’s father was an OG First Gen Nazis).

Yes, Saint Zelenskyy, the great saviour of democracy, is presiding over the final revenge fantasy of the remnants of the Third Reich—a war waged not just against Russia but against Ukraine’s own history, culture, and religion.

This isn’t hyperbole. The Azov Battalion, Right Sector, and other ultra-nationalist factions are alive and well in Ukraine, sporting their Waffen-SS tattoos and Black Sun insignias while the media tells us they’re "freedom fighters."

And who’s been backing them?

And what’s the real endgame? To use Ukraine as a battering ram against Russia, no matter how many Ukrainians die in the process?

Saint Zelenskyy: A Dictator in Democrat’s Clothing

The West has spent three years selling Ukraine as the "last stand of freedom." But what do they do when their “Wartime Churchill” starts acting a little too much like a wartime Hitler?

No elections. (Too inconvenient.)

Jailing opposition leaders. (Because "democracy.")

Banning independent media. (Because "disinformation.")

Beating and imprisoning Christian priests. (Because "they might secretly like Russia.")

Zelenskyy hasn’t just banned opposition parties—he’s gone full purge mode, arresting political rivals and exiling critics. Bob Amsterdam, a Jewish human rights lawyer who was literally arrested by Putin in 2005, has been trying to stop him. But instead of defending him, the Western media is trying to smear him as a "Putin agent” because they think this will work on the people in 2025, right?

The Holy CIA Reich & Its Church of War

If this was just about democracy, why did the U.S. government spend years setting up a state-run church to replace Ukraine’s actual Orthodox Church?

Yes, you heard that right. The CIA, USAID, and their usual gang of globalist bureaucrats helped create a phony "Orthodox Church of Ukraine" to replace the historic Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

They literally funded a new religion while helping Zelenskyy shut down the real one, beat its priests, and steal its churches.

How is this different from what the Nazis did when they tried to replace Christianity with their "Reich Church"? Answer: It isn’t.

But remember, if you question any of this, you’re a Putin stooge, maybe an antisemite (Zelensky’s “a Jew”, remember?), and clearly a traitor to America because the Military-Industrial Complex is America, right?

Trump vs. The War Machine

The war must continue. Because the second it stops, people will start asking questions like:

"Wait, were we actually funding a Nazi-infested, theocratic police state all this time?"

"Did we just burn hundreds of billions of dollars to prop up a dictatorship that didn’t even hold elections (and when it did, they were orchestrated by Nuland and cronies)?"

"Did we destroy our economy, isolate Russia, and empower China for nothing?"

Trump doesn’t care about Think Tank Talking Points™. He doesn’t care if George Soros, Lockheed Martin, and every blue-check war propagandist on Twitter foam at the mouth (tip: they’re the same ones with the jab emoji in their bio - weird, right?) He doesn’t care if NATO bureaucrats shriek about "appeasement."

He just wants the killing to stop.

And that’s why they hate him.

The war machine isn’t about defending Ukraine. It’s about laundering money, funnelling weapons, $billions of minerals, sordid stem harvesting abortion clinics, sketchy Biolabs funding GOF virus bioweapons and worse, the “Green Economy”, and rewriting history to justify another Forever War. The real "Last Crusade" isn’t about protecting freedom—it’s about pushing a globalist nightmare where governments install churches, fund real Nazis, and crush opposition in the name of "democracy."

If you think my work is valuable, please consider a paid sub because Putin’s people don’t fund me despite my truth-telling. Governments don’t like dissidents.

It’s possible, and even probable that I might sometimes get something wrong, but I won’t lie to you.

A big thank you to the 42 people who do find my work valuable. You paid for my Starlink internet service last year (I live rurally, and Musk’s expensive internet is all I can use reliably). Thank you. I couldn’t keep going without you.

Share

Related madness: