I was wondering whether Saad was working with Mossad, and then I saw this old clip:

Transcript:

Interviewer: You're actually a Mossad agent.

Saad: You know, you are the first person on my media tour to actually either have read that far into the book or to mention it. I thought it would be the top story in every show. I mean, this is serious stuff and most people, you know, they're not as candid about this stuff. I thought that maybe I had extended the statute of limitation, that they won't come after me at this point. Do you want me to tell that story? Yeah, sure.

So that actually is something that I discussed in the chapter on play, the importance of living your life with a playful mindset. Now, you might say, how does the Mossad fit with play? Well, so when I was about 18 years old, I had a cousin who had come from Israel who said, 'Hey, you know, I have a friend of mine who would like to meet you to chat with you.' I'm thinking, 'What for? What purpose?' 'Oh, you know, he'll talk to you.' So I meet this gentleman. He says, 'Oh, there are some guys who would like to meet you and see if you're interested in working with them.' And so I meet these gentlemen who don't introduce themselves as being Mossad agents or whatever. They say, 'Oh, you know, we're interested in checking the quality of our security at various environments. Would you be interested in being the person who does some of these tests for us?' I said, 'Okay, tell me more.'

So the first mission that I went on, I was asked to go to an El Al office in Downtown Montreal, walk in there, everything was scripted. They told me exactly what to do: walk in with a bag, ask some questions, then take the bag, leave it there, and end up leaving without taking the bag.

Interviewer: Did you actually look in the bag before you?

Saad: I did not look in the bag. I'd like to think that there wasn't there weren't any bombs. And so I did that, and then someone security person came, 'Oh, you forgot your bag.' So the test was done successfully.

I don't remember exactly how long after, a couple of weeks later they asked to meet me again. They said, 'We have a more challenging mission for you. You are now a student at, I think it was University of Montreal, it's a fake story, that they're asking me to play a role. You're working on a paper, whatever, Israeli Palestinian conflict. You'd like to interview the Israeli consul in Montreal. And what we're going to do is, in your glove, you know, Montreal is a very cold place, in your gloves, there's going to be a fake gun. And the idea is to then see if they catch. And now this one was a lot more elaborate and there were multiple layers of security. And in the final layer, if I can get through all of the different things, there would be a very detailed pat down. And I remember telling them, 'But what if he finds the gun? I mean, the fake gun.' I said, 'Don't worry, we're behind this, like it's secure.'

And so I go through all the stages, the guy, and I noticed that he's getting stressed, they ask him to stop. Now they're very happy because, in a sense, I mean, I don't have confirmation of this, but I think it was two tests that were happening. Test one is literally the security test, two is this guy someone that is worthy to keep working with him because, and again I'm speculating here, but I think it's on solid ground. I'm kind of the dream of the Mossad and associated agencies because I'm the Lebanese Jew who's a perfect Arabic speaker who left Lebanon. The most famous case of in the Israeli spy game is someone named Eli Cohen who was executed by the Syrians having infiltrated the highest ranks of Syrian society because he was a perfect Arabic speaker was able to infiltrate the high society of Syria. And so I can't know for sure that that's where I was heading, but it certainly seemed as though they were testing me.

And then there was a third mission, which apparently I was told I shouldn't speak too much about it based on the legal review of my book from my publisher, but where I was going to go on a third mission that kind of raised the stakes of what I was being tested on. And as I tell in the book, what ended it is something that the Mossad is apparently very afraid of, and that's the angry Jewish mother. And so apparently my mother found out, and the only way that she could have found out by the way because I never told anybody, I didn't even tell anybody these stories for something like 25 years after the fact. It might have well been my now-wife who first maybe I was trying to impress her when we were going out on our first courtship dating. And so I think my, it must have been my cousin who would have told because there's no other way that there would have been a leak that Mossad said, 'Oh, you know, Gad is doing really well, he's working well with these guys whatever.' And then she ended up saying, 'You know, this has to end.' She was going to blow it in the open. These guys don't really like to have a lot of attention. And so that was the end of my Israeli spy game career."

So definitely not Mossad today. He was good at deception, but these trained killers were afraid of his mother.

It’s a good job he doesn’t work for Mossad now; I mean, it would be a terrible thing if he got a large following as chief anti-woke warrior only to smuggle into the online conversation the parasitic mind virus of Zionist propaganda.

And we have his word for it:

He is not a 'f**king MOSSAD agent,' and anyone who suggests that he is a Mossad agent is endangering his life by repeating his own story—that he once was a Mossad agent. These vile accusations must come from crazy, Jew-hating conspiracy theorists, not from individuals who might even be Jews themselves but are critics of genocidal Zionism and its Mossad propagandists and assassins. He admitted to being a Mossad agent, but that was all in the past—over 40 years ago! He will dox anyone who claims otherwise. Understand?

Incidentally, I have no evidence that Saad is employed by Mossad today, so I will take him at his word. Unlike many social media ‘public intellectual’ influencers, he may be a true believer who would support Zionism without any professional payoff and under any circumstances.

Absurdly obvious thought for today: Anyone who wants to always feel safe should probably not publish the fact that they ever worked for Mossad or any other sinister intelligence agency or organization of cowardly assassins.

