After 13 years of “Right-wing” failure—and “Left-wing failure”, but in reality, they are more or less the same corrupted class endlessly squabbling among themselves—to address the pervasive rape gang culture in many areas of the UK, the “Right-wing” has finally decided that enough is enough. Isn’t it remarkable that it takes one American, armed with his own free speech platform and unable to resist tweeting incessantly, to prompt political action? What a sad state of affairs—yet here we are.

From the UK’s biggest centre-right establishment corporate newspaper:

An inquiry led by the academic Alexis Jay, published in 2014, found evidence that reports had been submitted to authorities in the 1990s. The police certainly had evidence as far back as 2003 and 2006. Little was done to stop the crimes. Between 1997 and 2013, the National Crime Agency now believes, at least 1,500 girls were abused in the town. Such mass abuse was the result of an instinct to look away and cover-up. In some cases, this appears to have been motivated by fear; fear of being called racist, or fear of what might happen if the majority community were to realise its children were viewed as easy targets by many members of a minority. In other cases, inaction is harder to explain away.

The article goes on to describe some of these rapes and the way the Pakistani Rape Gangs used a network of taxi services to carry out their industrial-scale rape:

Taxis and cars were used to pick girls up from schools, children’s homes and family homes.

It also highlights the fact that the police blamed the young children who were being raped:

As one officer said, “the view was that they were little slags”. Officials believed “the girls were happy, or complicit in it. The sense was that if there had been any offence it had been by the girls, for luring the men in.”

Since when was it the role of the police to pass judgment on the culture or morality of the people or on the wisdom of the law? In fact, it is not the job of the police to question the law but to uphold it. It’s called the “age of consent” for a reason. Children below the age of 16, 18, or whatever age a nation determines to be appropriate cannot legally consent to sex—let alone “lure men in” to systematically rape them.

The reality is that these young girls lived in terror of the Pakistani rape gangs. How the police could believe that being raped with a broken glass bottle was something “little slags” would want is beyond comprehension.

One girl, whose abuse started after her first rape in a school playground, had a phone with the telephone numbers of her rapists. Her mum showed the phone to the police:

It contained 177 numbers for adult Asian men. The police “claimed that the Data Protection Act prevented them from investigating”, and that her daughter’s behaviour was a “lifestyle choice”. When Sarah reported an attack, the officer she spoke to “laughed and refused to investigate”. Moving to a care home didn’t help; when she was driven home by her abusers, workers “used care home funds to pay the taxi fare”.

…professionals claim that when they tried to present evidence that specific taxi drivers were involved in sexual abuse, they were “constantly being reminded not to be racist”. Officials were “terrified” of the effect on “community cohesion”.

It seems that the British Police and government at various levels had given up on the white underclass, or what some Americans would call “white trash”.

As long as I can remember, the British Police have had to swear to uphold the law without “fear or favour”; although the wording is not quite the same today, the spirit is still there beneath the new verbiage:

’I....................of....................do solemnly and sincerely declare and affirm that I will well and truly serve the Queen in the office of constable, with fairness, integrity, diligence and impartiality, upholding fundamental human rights and according equal respect to all people; and that I will, to the best of my power, cause the peace to be kept and preserved and prevent all offences against people and property; and that while I continue to hold the said office I will, to the best of my skill and knowledge, discharge all the duties thereof faithfully according to law.’”

This is done without “fear” of the native population rioting when they learn the truth or showing special “favour” by allowing rape gangs in certain “cultures” while dismissing the native underclass as merely “white slags.”

For some context for my non-UK readers, I know these towns and cities in the North of England quite well. I’ve lived and worked in small towns near the areas depicted in films like Billy Elliot, The Full Monty, and Kes. While I haven’t lived in the heart of the ethnic ghettos most affected by these rape gangs, I’m familiar with the broader social landscape. These towns suffer from high unemployment, a consequence of the collapse of coal, steel, and textile industries—ironically, often the result of “Right-wing” policies. This irony is striking, given the current “Right-wing” interest in addressing the abuse in 2025.

It’s remarkable how it takes someone like Elon Musk, in association with Tommy Robinson (who is perhaps not exactly who you think he is—another topic for another day, if my readers are interested), to shake up the political establishment after 13 years of “Right-wing” governance.

I digress. This is the key point:

…two Asian heritage councillors in particular that they felt would “push back” on discussions around the abuse, even when particular families were named as being of concern, arguing that it would “cause a lot of community tension if they are targeted specifically”. It was alleged that other councillors allowed this to go on as “they were seen as the experts on Pakistani heritage issues”. Indeed, there was “a sense that it was the Pakistani heritage councillors who alone ‘dealt’ with that community”.

My non-UK readers may be horrified to learn that British elites have allowed the Pakistani “community” and other immigrant groups to form ghettos over the past 50+ years. There are approximately 85 “Sharia councils” operating in the UK, which gives some of these communities the impression that they can police themselves in certain moral and personal matters. Yet, this form of religious policing does not appear to have extended to addressing the issue of rape gangs. How did the British ever allow this to happen in their own country?

Moreover, these ghettos often vote as a bloc, granting them disproportionately high political representation compared to their minority status. In effect, the tail frequently wags the dog—sound familiar?

Witnesses told inquiries that Pakistani heritage councillors had “a disproportionate influence in the council”, and in one case a councillor was alleged by police officers to have “influenced our operations”. At one point, a local taxi driver allegedly arranged for an abused girl to be handed over by her abuser – a relative of his – to a police officer without prosecution. He would later become a Labour councillor. The PC involved in the handover – Hassan Ali – would later be investigated for failing to investigate claims of exploitation, with allegations he was regularly called by an abuser from a public phone box. On the day he was told he was under investigation, however, he was struck by a car and killed. The driver was found not guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.

What now? This gives you an idea:

At one point, a senior officer told the father of a victim that the town “would erupt” if the routine abuse of white children by Pakistani-heritage men became public knowledge. In another instance, an officer allegedly said the abuse had been “going on” for 30 years, adding that “with it being Asians, we can’t afford for this to be coming out”.

Well, it’s all “coming out” now for the whole world to see, and this revelation will likely spell the downfall of the current government. It’s hard to imagine how towns across Britain won’t “erupt” as the momentum builds (so much for “community cohesion”). Until now—before Musk’s tweets about Tommy Robinson and others—these issues were considered “fringe,” buried in carefully worded reports that few bothered to read. The woke middle classes and their midwitocracy simply didn’t want to acknowledge it. These are people who care more about platitudes like “community cohesion” than about protecting vulnerable children dismissed as “white slag.”

The elites, along with their complicit bureaucrats and other minions, created the crises of Rotherham and dozens of other towns and cities across Britain through their reckless social engineering projects of mass immigration—policies they now begrudgingly admit were disastrous “experiments.” But how will they fix the problem? If a solution is even possible, it will require complete transparency and plain speaking: calling a spade a spade, and a rapist gang a rapist gang, regardless of their “ethnicity”—and doing so without “fear or favour.”

