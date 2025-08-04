Roll Up! Roll Up! For Your Gonorrhoea Vaccine!
Free with every state-sanctioned hookup. No judgment, just jabs.
The BBC LGBT correspondent is worried:
Public Health: proudly “solving” problems it helped create, one experimental injection at a time.
One day, in the smouldering aftermath of the midwitocracy’s cultural implosion, a curious survivor may dust off my Great Marriage Mate Filter and essays on promiscuity and degeneracy — and ask, with tragic wonder, why no one heeded the warnings.
