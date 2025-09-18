Shapiro has proclaimed he will “pick up the blood stained microphone where Charlie left it”. It sounds like he has sealed the deal with $1,000,000. But what happens when people start asking questions about what Ben really believes? I’ll start the ball rolling:

1:33:00–

Shapiro: You know, from a Jewish point of view, we don't believe in the divinity of Christ. I think that there you can make an argument that the Gospels, which were written -

Rogan: He was just a prophet?

Shapiro: No, no, no, we don't even believe he's a prophet.

Rogan: What do you think he was?

Shapiro: I think he was a Jew who tried to lead a revolt against the Romans and got killed for his trouble. Just like a lot of other Jews at that time who were crucified for trying to lead revolts against the Roman and got killed for their trouble.

Rogan: So he became legend in story, and it became a bigger and bigger deal as time went on?

Shapiro: Yeah, he had a group of followers and then that gradually grew. And then there was…

Rogan: Do you think he was resurrected?

Shapiro: No, that's not a Jewish belief. OK.

Rogan: OK. I just wanted to check.

Shapiro: Yeah, no, we're we're not into Zombie stories.

Rogan: No, you don't have any miracles in your - ?

Shapiro: No, not not, not by Jesus. Right. They're they're ones in the Old Testament…

Later in the podcast (1:44:22-):

Shapiro: Like I can't join a church. I assume. I don't believe the things that people in the church believe.

Rogan: You probably could if you donate, you gotta give the right amount of money.

Shapiro: Well, I don't believe in The Jesus so. There's that.

Rogan: The Jesus?

Shapiro: That's not my thing, right?

“Zombie stories”.

