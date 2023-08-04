Rogan: "I was pro-vax... and now I don't think they are honest"

Share this postRogan: "I was pro-vax... and now I don't think they are honest"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watchRogan: "I was pro-vax... and now I don't think they are honest"He's not the only one.Mathew AldredAug 04, 2023∙ Paid19Share this postRogan: "I was pro-vax... and now I don't think they are honest"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred