In America, there’s a legal concept called “defamation-proof” — it applies when someone’s reputation is already so deep in the Mariana Trench of public opinion that no falsehood can sink it any further. It’s reserved for gangsters, career despots, and that one uncle who turns up to weddings in a tracksuit with blood on it.

In other unrelated news, the ever-so-innocent ethno-gangster Baby Face Nefarion looks set to win his defamation suit against The New York Slimes, which had the audacity to argue he was “defamation-proof.” This, from a paper that clearly never learned the lesson of Meyer Lansky and Bugsy Siegel: there’s always another racket to run, and always another rung to fall — even when genocide already looks like rock bottom.

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

Southern District of New Pork

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Baby Face Nefarion,

Mob Boss of The People’s Democratic Ethnostate of Holy Munitions,

Plaintiff,

v.

The New York Slimes Company,

Defendant.

Case No. 25-CV-1984 (Starvation Edition)

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

PLAINTIFF’S OPPOSITION TO DEFENDANT’S MOTION TO DISMISS ON GROUNDS OF “DEFAMATION-PROOF” STATUS

INTRODUCTION

The Defendant has, with breathtaking cynicism, claimed that Plaintiff Baby Face Nefarion — a respected* (*among certain dinner guests and at least one coastal golf club) statesman — is “defamation-proof.” This is an outrageous smear, suggesting that no falsehood could possibly damage his reputation further.

This is patently untrue. There are still many areas of public esteem left to erode:

international peacemaker awards not yet rescinded,

luxury hotel chains still willing to host him,

an entire platoon of U.S. Congressmen enjoying complimentary spa weekends in The People’s Democratic Ethnostate of Holy Munitions

a few mid-tier global leaders who occasionally answer his encrypted text messages, and

at least a dozen countries where he could still technically visit without triggering an arrest warrant for alleged war crimes.

STATEMENT OF FACTS (WHICH TOTALLY DON’T PROVE THEIR POINT)

Plaintiff has served as Mob Boss of The People’s Democratic Ethnostate of Holy Munitions for a record number of terms, an achievement matched only by his record number of corruption indictments while in office. He is the subject of several ongoing trials, which have not yet produced a conviction — a fact that shows his reputation is still in play in certain very forgiving circles. While large portions of the global public routinely list him alongside names like “Pinochet” and “Pol Potluck” in free-association exercises, there remain niche markets (think coastal retirement enclaves, select ideological think tanks, and arms expo VIP lounges) where he retains considerable stature. Defendant’s publication of a photo implying he starves children could plausibly diminish his standing even within those niche markets, many of whose members prefer to think of him as a “firm hand” rather than a “malnourishment enthusiast.” Plaintiff’s current travel itinerary is admittedly constrained by the growing roster of jurisdictions that would detain him upon entry — a figure which, while impressive, still leaves numerous safe destinations. A fresh allegation might downgrade even these few havens to “no-fly” status.

ARGUMENT

I. EVEN A DEEPLY MISUNDERSTOOD AND ONLY LIGHTLY CONTROVERSIAL LEADER CAN STILL SUFFER REPUTATIONAL HARM.

The “defamation-proof” doctrine is an extreme measure, usually reserved for convicted felons whose encyclopedia entry has a body count in the first paragraph. Plaintiff’s entry, while extensive, still contains some positive notes: honorary degrees (not yet revoked), a flattering profile in The Holy Munitions Post (2014), and photographs with several world leaders who were popular at the time.

II. PLAINTIFF’S BASE WOULD OBJECT TO THE SPECIFIC ACCUSATION AT ISSUE.

While many of Plaintiff’s supporters admire his willingness to use military force at a scale some have called “biblical,” their enthusiasm does not extend to gratuitously harming children in a way the public can see — at least not in a manner that produces front-page New York Slimes visuals. The contested image therefore risks alienating this constituency, which is statistically small but disproportionately generous in campaign donations.

III. PLAINTIFF IS ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN REPUTATION MANAGEMENT.

Plaintiff invests considerable resources in maintaining his image: tightly staged interviews, selective press access, and ceremonial visits to foreign capitals that haven’t yet downgraded his reception to “lukewarm handshake near baggage claim.” Moreover, Plaintiff enjoys near-unanimous adoration from the U.S. Congress and the President of the United States — proof positive that reputation, however niche, remains intact.

CONCLUSION

For these reasons, the Court should reject the Defendant’s claim that Plaintiff is “defamation-proof.” To do otherwise would be to endorse the libellous proposition that Plaintiff’s global image is already so utterly destroyed that no allegation, no matter how grotesque, could move the needle.

It is true that such a proposition is supported by decades of international headlines, NGO reports, multiple active warrants, and Plaintiff’s own recorded statements — but that is beside the point.

Dated: 8 August 2025

Respectfully submitted,

Counsel for Plaintiff Baby Face Nefarion

Legal Disclaimer:

The foregoing document is a work of satire. Any resemblance between the characters described herein and actual persons, living or indicted, is purely coincidental, accidental, or the result of parallel evolution in the moral swamp. “Baby Face Nefarion,” “The People’s Democratic Ethnostate of Holy Munitions,” and “The New York Slimes” are entirely fictional entities, though if you happen to know someone by those names, that’s between you and your conscience.

This work is protected under the International Convention for the Protection of Parody, Satire, and the Right to Offend Powerful People (Geneva, 1978), although few respect international laws these days.

