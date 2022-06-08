Share this postRobert Barnes, Lawyer: “Probably, the Biggest Whistle-Blower Case in the History of the United States”mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherRobert Barnes, Lawyer: “Probably, the Biggest Whistle-Blower Case in the History of the United States”Pfizer Taken to Court About COVID Vaccine Trials by Brooke JacksonMathew AldredJun 08, 2022∙ Paid8Share this postRobert Barnes, Lawyer: “Probably, the Biggest Whistle-Blower Case in the History of the United States”mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in