RFK Jr’s opening statement at today’s confirmation hearings:

Transcript:

I'm humbled to be sitting here today as President Trump's nominee to oversee the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

I want to thank President Trump for entrusting me to deliver on his promise to make America healthy again. I also want to thank Cheryl and Kick and Bobby and all of my other children who are here today, and all the many members of my large extended family for the love that they have so generously shared. Ours has always been a family that has been involved in public service, and I look forward to continuing that tradition.

My journey into the issue of health began with my career as an environmental attorney working with hunters, fishermen, and mothers in small towns in the Hudson Valley and along the Hudson River. I learned very early on that human health and environmental injuries are intertwined. The same chemicals that kill fish make people sick.

Also, today, Americans' overall health is in grievous condition. Over 70% of adults and a third of children are overweight or obese. Diabetes is 10 times more prevalent than it was during the 1960s. Cancer among young people is rising by 1 or 2% a year. Autoimmune diseases, neurodevelopmental disorders, Alzheimer's, asthma, ADHD, depression, addiction, and a host of other physical and mental health conditions are all on the rise—some of them exponentially.

The United States has worse health than any other developed nation, yet we spend more on healthcare—at least double, and in some cases triple, what other countries spend. Last year, we spent $4.8 trillion—not counting the indirect costs of missed work. That’s almost a fifth of GDP. It's tantamount to a 20% tax on the entire economy. No wonder America has trouble competing with countries that pay a third of what we do for health and have better outcomes and a healthier workforce.

But I don't want to make this too much about money. It’s the human tragedy that moves us to care. President Trump has promised to restore America's global strength and to restore the American dream, but he understands that we can't be a strong nation when our people are so sick. A healthy person has a thousand dreams. A sick person has only one.

Today, over half of our countrymen and women are chronically ill. When I met with President Trump last summer, I discovered that he is more than just concerned about this tragic situation—he genuinely cares. President Trump is committed to restoring the American dream, and 77 million Americans delivered a mandate to him to do just that, in part due to the embrace and elevation of the Make America Healthy Again movement.

This movement, led largely by mothers from every state—you can see many of them behind us today, in the hallways and in the lobbies—is one of the most transcendent and powerful movements I've ever seen. I promised President Trump that, if confirmed, I will do everything in my power to put the health of Americans back on track. And I’ve been greatly heartened to discover a deep level of care among members of this committee too—both Democrats and Republicans. I came away from our conversations confident that we can put aside our divisions for the sake of a healthier America.

For a long time, the nation has been locked in a divisive healthcare debate about who pays. Well, when healthcare costs reach 20%, there are no good options—only bad ones. Shifting the burden around between government and corporations and insurers and providers and families is like rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic. Our country will sink beneath the sea of desperation and debt if we don't change course and ask: Why are healthcare costs so high in the first place?

The obvious answer is chronic disease. The CDC says 90% of healthcare spending goes toward managing chronic disease, which hits lower-income Americans the hardest. The president’s pledge is not just to make some Americans healthy again, but to make all of our people healthy again.

There is no single culprit in chronic disease. Much as I have criticized certain industries and agencies, President Trump and I understand that most of their scientists and experts genuinely care about American health. Therefore, we will bring together all stakeholders in pursuit of this unifying goal.

Before I conclude, I want to make sure the committee is clear about a few things. News reports have claimed that I am anti-vaccine or anti-industry. I am neither. I am pro-safety.

I worked for years to raise awareness about mercury and toxic chemicals in fish, and nobody called me anti-fish. And I believe that vaccines play a critical role in healthcare. All of my kids are vaccinated. I've written many books on vaccines. My first book, in 2014—the first line of it is: I am not anti-vaccine. And the last line is: I am not anti-vaccine.

Nor am I the enemy of food producers. American farms are the bedrock of our culture, our politics, and our national security. I was a 4-H kid, and I spent my summers working on ranches. I want to work with our farmers and food producers, remove burdensome regulations, and unleash American ingenuity.

Make America Healthy Again simply cannot succeed without a full partnership with American farmers. In my advocacy, I've often disturbed the status quo by asking uncomfortable questions. Well, I'm not going to apologize for that. We have massive health problems in this country that we must face honestly.

And the first thing I've done every morning for the past 20 years is get on my knees and pray to God that He would put me in a position to end the chronic disease epidemic and to help America’s children. That’s why I’m so grateful to President Trump for the opportunity to sit before you today and seek your support and partnership in this endeavor.

I will conclude with a promise—to the members of this committee, to the president, and to all the tens of millions of parents across America, especially the moms who have propelled this issue to center stage. Should I be so privileged as to be confirmed, we will make sure our tax dollars support healthy foods. We will scrutinize the chemical additives in our food supply. We will remove financial conflicts of interest from our agencies.

We will create an honest, unbiased, gold-standard science at HHS—accountable to the president, to Congress, and to the American people. We will reverse the chronic disease epidemic and put the nation back on the road to good health.

Share