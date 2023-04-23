RFK Jr : Trump Continues to Say His Vaccine Saved the World

Share this postRFK Jr : Trump Continues to Say His Vaccine Saved the Worldmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watchRFK Jr : Trump Continues to Say His Vaccine Saved the World“Donald Trump continues to say that his vaccinations saved the world and I just don’t think the science is out there”Mathew AldredApr 23, 2023∙ Paid20Share this postRFK Jr : Trump Continues to Say His Vaccine Saved the Worldmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther25ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred