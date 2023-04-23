Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back Better

RFK Jr : Trump Continues to Say His Vaccine Saved the World

“Donald Trump continues to say that his vaccinations saved the world and I just don’t think the science is out there”
Mathew Aldred
Apr 23, 2023
∙ Paid
25
Share

The full video is for paid subscribers

Build Back Better
Build Back Better
Authors
Mathew Aldred