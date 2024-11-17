The quality of New York Times propaganda:

Mr. Kennedy has singled out Froot Loops as an example of a product with too many artificial ingredients, questioning why the Canadian version has fewer than the U.S. version. But he was wrong. The ingredient list is roughly the same, although Canada’s has natural colorings made from blueberries and carrots while the U.S. product contains red dye 40, yellow 5 and blue 1 as well as Butylated hydroxytoluene, or BHT, a lab-made chemical that is used “for freshness,” according to the ingredient label.

Yes, RFK Jr. must be a crazy man. Why would anyone put him in charge of the HHS? US Froot Loops are exactly like Canadian Froot Loops if you don’t count red dye 40, yellow 5, blue 1, and butylated hydroxytoluene. So, basically, they're the same thing except for some really bad stuff…

The body of evidence from human studies indicates that synthetic food dyes are associated with adverse neurobehavioral outcomes in children, and that children vary in their sensitivity to synthetic food dyes. The types of studies conducted in children that we focused on for this review are called “challenge studies” and are classified as clinical trials. The protocols generally involved placing the children on a dye-free diet for several weeks, followed by providing the children with a mixture of dyes (or in some studies only the dye tartrazine, i.e., FD&C Yellow No. 5) added to food or drink, and recording measures of behavior by a number of standardized methods. Behavioral measures were compared between days when the children were given synthetic food dyes against days they were not given the dyes.

Overall, our review of human studies suggests that synthetic food dyes are associated with adverse neurobehavioral effects, such as inattentiveness, hyperactivity and restlessness in sensitive children.

Animal studies indicate effects of exposure to synthetic food dyes on activity, memory and learning, changes in neurotransmitter systems in the brain, and microscopic changes in brain structure. Developmental toxicology studies demonstrated effects on the activity of offspring when either Red No. 3, Red No. 40, Yellow No. 5, or Blue No. 1 was administered in utero, through lactation and into adulthood. While not all studies found effects, the reported effects cannot easily be dismissed. Studies of dye mixtures conducted on juvenile rats during several weeks of exposure demonstrated effects on their activity, which varied by study. Several more recent studies demonstrate longterm effects of in utero exposure on behavior, including effects involving activity in the animals as adults, at doses of the individual dyes found to have no effects in US FDA regulatory reviews. Some of these newer studies also evaluated changes in brain biomolecules related to behavioral performance, and long-term changes could be demonstrated after in utero dye exposure. Finally, studies of exposure to Red No. 3, Red No. 40, Yellow No. 5, and Yellow No. 6 in adult animals reported one or more of the following effects: altered brain chemistry, changes in activity, altered learning and memory, and microscopic alterations in brain structure. Notably, most studies of adult animal neurotoxicity conducted from 2001 to 2018 reported effects at levels much lower than those reported to cause general toxicological effects in studies used as the basis of the FDA ADIs.

Studies that examine how food dyes might exert effects on the body (including studies of the action of food dyes on cells and cellular components) provide evidence for a number of ways that adverse events might occur, including interaction of food dyes with neurotransmitter systems and other effects that could result in changes in the brain. Thus, evidence from epidemiology, animal neurotoxicology, and mechanistic toxicology, taken together, provide support that FD&C batch-certified synthetic food dyes can impact neurobehavior in some children.

Among the food dyes, the highest exposures from consuming foods were to Red No. 40, followed by Yellow No. 5 and Yellow No. 6. The geometric mean (an estimate of the median) total dye exposure for children 5 to 18 years of age was 0.22 milligrams per kilogram of body weight per day (mg/kg/day). The most common food items associated with food dye exposure, which varies by dye, included juice drinks, fruit-flavored drinks (powders which get reconstituted), soft drinks, ice cream cones, breakfast cereals, and icings. In some age groupings, estimates of exposures to Red No. 3 from foods exceeded the US FDA and JECFA ADIs.

The studies that form the basis of the US FDA and JECFA ADIs, with the exception of the JECFA ADI for Red No. 3, are 35 to almost 70 years old, and as such were not capable of detecting the types of neurobehavioral outcomes assessed in later studies, or for which there is concern in children consuming synthetic food dyes. The ADIs for dyes where recent data exist (Red No. 3, Red No. 40, Yellow No. 5, Yellow No. 6) would be much lower if they were based on the results of more recent animal and human studies that focus on neurobehavioral effects. Common exposures to some synthetic food dyes from foods would exceed ADIs if they were based on more recent studies focused on neurobehavioral effects.

So we know the stuff can damage the brain, but we really ought to do more research to demonstrate all the harm these dyes can do. In the meantime, let’s hope the kids don’t eat too much junk food…

Since the NOAEL of 25 mg/kg bw/day is below the BMDL10 value of 247 mg/kg bw/day derived from the data for the incidence of hepatocellular carcinomas in male rats, the Panel concluded that this NOAEL also covers the hepatocellular carcinomas observed in the long-term studies with BHT. Exposure of adults to BHT is unlikely to exceed the newly derived ADI at the mean and at the 95th percentile. For exposure of children to BHT from its use as food additive, the Panel noted that it is also unlikely that this ADI is exceeded at the mean, but is exceeded for some European countries (Finland, The Netherlands) at the 95th percentile.

It causes cancer, but you’re probably okay if you are not a child who eats a lot of junk food!

