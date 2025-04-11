So RFK Jr. reported to President Trump that he was working on many projects: working with the EPA to reassess fluoride use; working with USDA and Governors to get soda off SNAP; working with Operation Stork Speed to get chemicals out of baby formula; working with states to get good food in school lunch and remove food dyes; working with governors to restrict cell phone use in school; working to reduce animal testing and switching to AI, that he says they’ve found is much more precise in identifying toxic chemicals in products. And if that wasn’t enough, he made this announcement:

Kennedy:

We know the autism rates to be about one in 31—from one in 10,000 when I was a kid. At your direction, we are going to know by September. We've launched a massive testing and research effort that will involve hundreds of scientists from around the world. By September, we will know what has caused the autism epidemic, and we'll be able to eliminate those exposures.

Trump:

So there was one in 10,000 children who had autism, and now it's one in 31…that's a horrible statistic. And there's got to be something artificial out there that's doing this. So you think you're gonna have a pretty good idea?

Kennedy:

We will know by September.

Trump:

There will be no bigger news conference than that…If you can come up with that answer —where you stop taking something, you stop eating something, or maybe it's a shot. But something's causing it.

I can’t tell you how glad I am to hear this news. However, I’m not sure how he will be able to “know” by September unless they have found an AI powerful enough to connect all the dots. Perhaps there is a lot of data he now has access to, and the AI is powerful enough now to do the required analysis. I asked an AI to think about some of the “exposures” that have been linked to autism:

Many of these environmental factors are directly associated with vaccines — such as aluminum adjuvants and immune-activating schedules — while others are indirectly connected, like acetaminophen, which is routinely administered alongside childhood shots. But I doubt this is a simple cause-effect equation of any one of these factors.

My guess is that this is a systems-level problem. Perhaps what we're dealing with is a sort of threshold model: children with particular genetic susceptibilities (e.g., detoxification pathway variants, mitochondrial fragility, or immune irregularities) may have tolerated a handful of exposures in the past — but not the whole toxic burden they are exposed to now. Throw in co-exposures from food, air, medications, and plasticized environments; it becomes less about one ingredient and more about the total load. Autism may happen when the system tips — when the immune system, nervous system, and gut are all asked to absorb more than they were designed to handle. What do you think? And can anyone determine why Kennedy is so confident that by September, he will be able to make a big announcement?

Share

Further reading: