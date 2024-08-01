Since 2020, I’ve suspected that US Republicans were more enlightened than US Democrats about the corruption in public health, and now I have the figures to support my speculation:

Only 31% of Republicans now have a favourable view of the CDC, but 80% of Democrats have favourable views of it.

Republicans’ negative opinions of the CDC, in particular, appear to reflect a shift since the early days of the coronavirus outbreak. Past Pew Research Center surveys have shown that Republicans have been especially critical of the CDC’s handling of the virus. Last September, just 32% of Republicans said that public health officials such as those at the CDC had done an excellent or good job in responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, compared with 73% of Democrats. In March 2020, at the start of the pandemic, large majorities of Republicans (84%) and Democrats (74%) had expressed positive views of the CDC’s performance.

It seems that the awakening is strongest amongst Republicans. Democrat voters seem to be still largely in the ‘just trust The $cience™’ mindset. Why is that? Wasn’t it supposed to be ‘the Left’ that was critical of authoritarianism, or was that my imagination? Perhaps they think that the collectivist authoritarian elites that are now in power throughout our institutions are their friends and allies because they echo the same buzzwords and slogans of their indoctrination. My guess is that they need an improved education; maybe they shouldn’t trust the Department of Education either (62% favourable). I recommend they homeschool, and have a home library that includes Animal Farm and 1984.

