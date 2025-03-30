They just take the pay and phone it in. They can’t even be bothered to remember the script.

So—who’s behind the latest round of “anti-Musk protests”? Is it Soros again? Or is this guy involved, too?

That guy is Reid Hoffman—the billionaire responsible for LinkedIn. And wouldn’t you know it, one of the many activist groups he funds appears to be coordinating the latest anti-Musk protest campaigns.

Here are those screenshots:

And here’s one of them:

I need to spend some time digging deeper into Reid Hoffman. He’s increasingly showing up at the center of what appear to be coordinated, well-funded, and deeply anti-democratic operations.

Interestingly—like Mark Carney—Hoffman is an Oxford philosophy graduate. Word Wizards, as I like to call them. One day, I’ll do a proper deep dive into Oxford. It’s becoming clear there’s something seriously rotten at its core. Hoffman, like Carney, also checks the usual boxes: Bilderberg attendee, and member of the CIA-affiliated Council on Foreign Relations.

Speaking of which—if you’re curious, here’s a declassified CIA document detailing CFR’s role in recruitment and influence operations.

But I digress. (Sort of. Once you understand the CIA’s history of civil disruption and foreign coups, it all starts to tie together.)

Let’s take a concrete example. According to my assistant:

In 2017, during Alabama's special Senate election between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones, a covert operation known as Project Birmingham was executed to influence the election's outcome. This initiative involved creating misleading Facebook pages where operatives posed as conservative Alabamians to divide Republican support and promote write-in candidates over Moore. Additionally, the project orchestrated a scheme to falsely associate Moore's campaign with Russian bots, aiming to discredit him. ​ The operation was funded by Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn and a prominent Silicon Valley figure, who contributed $750,000 to American Engagement Technologies (AET). AET, in turn, financed New Knowledge, the firm responsible for implementing Project Birmingham.

Some of the Rent-a-Mob theatrics seems to be coming from this group funded by Hoffman:

The New York Times reported:

Indivisible has also received funding from the tech entrepreneur Reid Hoffman, as well as foundations or coalitions tied to Democracy Alliance donors, including the San Francisco mortgage billionaire Herbert Sandler, the New York real estate heiress Patricia Bauman

KanekoaTheGreat apparently obtained these screenshots from Indivisible:

But we’re supposed to believe that Hoffman has nothing to do with attacks on Tesla?

Asra Nomani has made a spreadsheet of ‘Tesla Takedown’ protest funding:

So far, if the database is correct, she has found 29 organizations and a total spend of $123,997,273.

According to her article:

Troublemakers, a Seattle-based professional protest organization, and the Disruption Project, a Philadelphia group that describes itself as “dedicated to supporting uprisings, resistance, and mass direct action,” have sponsored about 70%, or 220, of the protests. The Indivisible Project has organized at least about 29%, or 87, of the protests. Local Democratic Party chapters have organized some protests, including members' participation in the Fairfax County protest. Other Democratic organizations have sponsored protests, including the AFL-CIO, MoveOn.org, Swing Left, Third Act Initiative Inc., the Democratic Socialists of America, the Fight Oligarchy Club, 50501, and Tax Reformers LLC, which organize under the platform TaxElon.us. Third Act Initiative Inc., a Madison Avenue political nonprofit based in New York City, promoted the Tyco Road protest through its local “Rocking Chair Rebellion” chapter. It organized people aged 60 and over and promoted the protest with a call to action that said, “Hurting Tesla is stopping Musk.” For most people, the sight of senior citizens and retirees protesting seems organic and grassroots but the reality is they are part of a highly-funded and lucrative political operation. According to its 2023 tax filing, Third Act Inititative Inc. has revenues of $2 million.

One final thing, for the moment, on Reid Hoffman: I can understand elites unintentionally being at the same parties as paedophile sexual blackmailers working for the intelligence services, but I can’t understand them going to his sex island for legitimate business activities:

The documents reveal that the billionaire venture capitalist and LinkedIn co-founder visited Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean for a weekend, and was scheduled to stay overnight at his Manhattan townhouse in 2014.

It’s possible that it didn’t involve sexual blackmail.

Am I seeing a pattern here where there is none - the CIA, undemocratic activities, billionaires, etc?

As I’ve said previously, it’s all hard to believe (or it was before the Great Reset woke me up, big time), but the elites don’t even hide their perversion of genuine democracy:

We can organize rallies and get media attention for your causes and candidates. We also assist individuals, companies and political organizations with protests and picketing campaigns. We’ve protested governments, corporations and everything in between. If you need to hire protesters, we can get a crowd on the street, sometimes within 24 hours time. If you need speakers to present at a council meeting, we can provide talented and well-spoken individuals to advocate for the cause. We also have a dedicated team of phone-banking staff who can call Congressional Offices and convince government officials to support your cause and help you overcome opposition. If you need lots of letters and emails written from constituents, we have a network of tens of thousands of individuals across the country who can send well-written constituent letters to their representatives. We provide a cost-effective way to lobby government to pass or defeat legislation, push for approval of projects, and influence government in a grassroots manner. We are the ultimate guerilla lobbying and government relations firm.

Fancy a career in “activism”?

And, as a professional protestor, don’t forget to give the impression that everyone agrees with you:

