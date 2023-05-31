Reminds Me of the Last Three Years...

Share this postReminds Me of the Last Three Years...mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watchReminds Me of the Last Three Years...Although These Guys Probably Didn’t Start the Fire Themselves.Mathew AldredMay 31, 2023∙ Paid8Share this postReminds Me of the Last Three Years...mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther11ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred