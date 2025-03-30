Reideaux Puffman is a man of principle. A philosopher by training, a billionaire by accident, and a democracy defender by divine right, Puffman’s only crime is caring too much.

Naturally, when he accidentally funded a covert influence operation in Alabama designed to frame a Republican Senate candidate as a Russian asset, it was purely in the interest of "strengthening democracy." Puffman had no idea that his generous $750,000 donation to VoteForge.org would be funneled into a disinformation campaign. He thought he was donating to “Civic Yoga.”

"It was supposed to be breathing exercises for voter integrity," Puffman said in a statement issued by four of his publicists. "Had I known it would be used to fabricate Russian bot narratives, I would have asked for a receipt."

But mistakes happen. Especially to billionaires.

When Puffman’s venture fund "Investing in Earthly Goodness, LLC" provided funding to InvisibleHand.org, a professional protest organization that just so happened to organize hundreds of Rent-a-Mob demonstrations against political opponents and one particular escapee from South Africa with an electric car habit, it was purely coincidental.

“I fund ideas,” Puffman explained, sipping kelp water on a yacht off Little Saint James's coast. “It’s not my fault those ideas occasionally manifest as paid mobs with matching signs and hotel rooms.”

Some critics have pointed out that many of these mobs appear to be recruited via LinkedUp™, trained in chants, and deployed with military-like precision to disrupt hearings, block traffic, or shout “Burn it all down!” at confused pedestrians. But Puffman insists he is not coordinating anything.

“I don’t even own a megaphone,” he offered, humbly.

Naturally, questions were raised when it was revealed that Mr. Puffman had visited the private island of a known intelligence-linked blackmail enthusiast. "Yes," he admitted, "I did spend a whole weekend on the island. But it was for a philosophy retreat."

Pressed for details, Puffman explained that he and several hedge fund managers were simply on the island to discuss The Republic—specifically, whether Plato would have endorsed a meritocratic society governed by humanoid robots dressed as adolescent concubines.

“It was purely philosophical,” Puffman insisted, wiping sweat from his brow. “We were exploring the intersection of classical virtue and scalable synthetic intimacy.”

Puffman is also a longstanding member of the Council on Foreign Relations, the Bilderberg Group, and something called the “Invisible Handshake Consortium,” which meets annually to whisper softly in a candlelit Swiss bunker. But again, no wrongdoing.

“Just dinner parties,” he says. “Really boring ones.”

To his credit, Puffman has been remarkably transparent. He has pledged to continue funding democracy, just as soon as he can find some. Until then, he will keep investing in small, grassroots groups like:

Scream and Shout Collective

The Institute for Spontaneous Demonstrations

Tax Reformers Who Totally Aren’t Funded By Me Dot Org

His latest endeavor? A startup that helps senior citizens protest fossil fuels from the comfort of orthopedic rocking chairs, called Rock & Resist™. “It’s time boomers fought back,” Puffman said. “Or at least waved signs from ergonomic positions.”

In a recent interview, Puffman firmly rejected any suggestion that he’s part of an elite power structure.

“I put my pants on one leg at a time,” he said, “then I commission a white paper to assess the ethical implications of leg-based garments in late-stage capitalism.

Sometimes the pants are optional—like that time I... actually, never mind.”

He has no idea how all these threads of influence, funding, espionage, protest-renting, and postmodern blackmail keep ending up in his sock drawer.

He’s just a humble philosopher. With $2 billion. And a hotline to Langley. And a real knack for never being responsible for anything he does.

