Some say it’s ‘gallows humor’, some say it’s deep fake, some say it’s from a parallel universe where Hillbilly Elegy meets Dr. Strangelove meets corporate sponsorship:

OFFICE OF STRATEGIC REFRESHMENTS

In partnership with the Presidential Vending Authority

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

THE RED BUTTON™

Now with potentially quite a bit more Fizz

WASHINGTON, D.C. — To merge global deterrence with domestic refreshment, the Office of Strategic Refreshments is proud to announce the official rollout of The Red Button™ — a sleek, desk-mounted delivery system that may or may not summon nuclear annihilation, but will deliver a chilled Diet Coke in under two minutes.

Originally developed under classified contracts with the Bureau of Executive Beverages, The Red Button™ was field-tested during high-stakes diplomatic calls, late-night tweetstorms, and spontaneous rallies in hostile news environments.

“We wanted a system that balanced existential dread with a crisp citrus aftertaste,” said J.D. Vance, unofficial spokesperson and designated Straight Man™ to the Commander-in-Caffeine. “The result is a device that terrifies foreign leaders and quenches American thirst — all in one press.”

Key Features Include:

Dual-Use Design: Summon cola or chaos — you’ll never know which until it arrives.

Silent Delivery Mode: For when you need plausible deniability and a fizzy pick-me-up.

Strategic Ambiguity Switch™: Keeps enemies and aides guessing.

WARNING: Use of The Red Button™ may result in unintended international consequences, sugar cravings, or a surge of MIC uniparty nostalgia.

© 2025 Presidential Refreshment Authority. All thirsts reserved.

And remember, save those bottle caps. They’ll be valuable if the Neocons get their way (prediction: 10 bottle caps for one sip of irradiated water).

